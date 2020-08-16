Education
• Sara Cordova has been named director of safety and security for the Yakima School District. She has been assistant principal at Barge Lincoln Elementary and Washington Middle schools, and has been a member of the school district’s safety committee and threat assessment panel.
• Craig Smith is the new assistant principal for Nob Hill Elementary School in the Yakima School District. He taught fifth grade at Adams Elementary, and has his master’s in teaching from Heritage University.
Health care
• Dr. Naseer Ahmad, an oncologist/hematologist, has joined the Astria Sunnyside Hospital Cancer Center. He previously worked in Yakima at the North Star Lodge Oncology Center.
• Dr. Phillip Hawley has been named director of primary care behavioral health at Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic.
• Dr. Coral Tieu, an ear, nose, throat and allergy specialist, has joined Prosser Memorial Health. She will be treating patients at Prosser Ear, Nose & Throat Center and Prosser Allergy Center. Most recently, she cared for patients in Lewiston, Idaho.
• Risa Campos, a certified family nurse practitioner, has joined Astria Health. She is accepting patients at Astria Health Center, Zillah and Astria Health Center, Union Gap.