Law
• The Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney’s office has hired Rudy Nelson Breteler as a deputy prosecuting attorney in the office’s District Court Unit. He graduated from Northeastern University School of Law in Boston. Prior to coming to Yakima, Breteler worked as a public defender in Massachusetts. He is an officer in the Army Reserve, serving with the 390th Military Police Battalion.
Nonprofit
• Lts. Aaron and Meagan Ruff have been appointed as officers to The Salvation Army’s Yakima Corps. They have more than seven years of experience in The Salvation Army, most recently working as officers in Kaneohe, Hawaii.
Banking
• Baker Boyer has hired Molly Neal as a trust adviser in Yakima. She grew up in Kennewick and received her M.B.A. from Western Governors University and a bachelor’s degree in history and political science from Washington State University. She was a small business owner in the Yakima Valley for seven years.
Health care
• Graciela Villanueva has been promoted to the position of corporate human resources officer at the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic. She has worked for the organization for 15 years.