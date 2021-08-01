Government
• Jennifer Ferrer-Santa Ines is the city of Yakima’s new finance and budget director. Ferrer-Santa Ines replaces Steve Groom, who resigned from the city in mid-July to become the finance director for Federal Way. Ferrer-Santa Ines had been the finance director at the city of Normandy Park since February 2015. Before that, she was a senior fiscal coordinator for Tukwila, an accountant for Burien and an accountant for the Highline Water District in Kent. She has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Central Washington University and a master’s in accounting/finance from City University.
Business
• Elliot Ries has joined Capital Advisors Wealth Management in Yakima as a financial adviser. He is a graduate of Washington State University with a bachelor’s degree in finance, and graduated from West Valley High School. During his time in Pullman, he served as managing director for the Cougar Investment Fund.
• Ryan Pharmer, Erik Dodge and Ken Camarata have been promoted to senior associates at KDA Architecture in Yakima.
Education
• Byron Gerard has joined the Yakima School District as director of career and college readiness (formerly Career Technical Education). He has 22 years of secondary school administration experience. For the past eight years, he has been the principal of Options High School in Bellingham. He has a bachelor’s degree from Northwest University, a master of education in curriculum and instruction from City University, a Superintendent Certification from Western Washington University, and is a doctoral candidate in the Education Leadership Program with Western Washington University.