Education
• Andie Webb will be the Yakima School District’s new director of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Math) education, effective July 1. She replaces Shelby Robbins. Webb has 27 years of experience in education, with 11 as a high school teacher and 16 as an administrator. She earned her doctorate in educational leadership from Washington State University.
• Jamie Lee has been selected as interim principal for McClure Elementary School for the 2020-21 school year. She served as assistant principal at McClure this past year. She was born and raised in Yakima, and graduated from Eisenhower High School. She has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education.
Health care
• Dr. Arthur Molina III is the new director of oncology at North Star Lodge Cancer Care Center. He attended Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, served a residency in Internal Medicine at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio and completed a fellowship at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle.
• Dr. Rebecca-Lyn Sokolove, a pediatric hospitalist, is a new provider at Virginia Mason Memorial hospital. She graduated from the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University in 2016, and served a residency in pediatrics at Phoenix Children’s Hospital/Maricopa Medical Center in Phoenix.
• Dr. Sandeep Madan, a pediatric hospitalist, is a new provider at Virginia Mason Memorial hospital. He attended the University of Delhi, in New Delhi, India, and served a residency in pediatrics at Washington University School of Medicine/St. Louis Children’s Hospital in St. Louis, Mo., from 2002-05.
• Two new providers have joined Central Washington Community Health’s Naches Medical Clinic. Lynette Marshall, ARNP, DNP, has 7 1/2 years of experience as a family nurse practitioner, and 21 years prior to that as a nurse practitioner in various registered nurse positions. Kevin Fitzgerald is a physician assistant. He has 15 years of experience as an active emergency service paramedic and 10 years as a clinical/surgical physician assistant.
Agriculture
• Marty Stingley of Ellensburg has been appointed to the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion & Research board. The 99-member board is responsible for guiding the national Beef Checkoff Program. Stingley and her husband, Russ, own and operate their own cow-calf operation, Stingley Ranch, near Ellensburg with the help of their four adult children.
Wine
• Becca de Kleine and Carrie Arredondo were elected to the board of directors of the Washington Winegrowers Association during an annual meeting last month in Kennewick.
De Kleine, of Prosser, is general manager and director of winemaking at Four Feathers Wine Estates. Arredondo, of Quincy, is marketing, branding and events manager at Cave B Estate Winery.
• Shane Collins was elected chair of the Winegrowers board. Collins, from Chelan, is winemaker at Rocky Pond Winery. Dustin Tobin of Prosser, vineyard manager at Precept Wine Brands, was elected vice chair. Jeff Andrews of Coyote Canyon Vineyards in Prosser was re-elected secretary/treasurer.
The remaining board includes Patrick Rawn of Two Mountain Winery, Zillah; James Mantone of Syncline Wines, Lyle; Scott Williams of Kiona Vineyards, Benton City; Mike Means of Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, Paterson; John Derrick of Mercer Canyons, Prosser; and Steele Brown of Golden West Vineyards, Royal City.