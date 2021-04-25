Health care
• Rebecca “Becca” Reinhard has joined the Valley Vista Medical Group in Prosser, which is part of the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic. She earned her master’s of physician assistant studies at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas.
• Dr. Jayme Thompson is moving her practice from Toppenish Medical-Dental Clinic to Mid-Valley Family Medicine in Wapato. She earned her Doctorate of Osteopathic Medicine at Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences in Yakima and completed her residency with Sollus Northwest Family Medicine Residency at the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic in Grandview.
Wine
• Becca De Kleine of Four Feathers Wine Estates in Prosser, Scott Williams of Kiona Vineyards & Winery in Benton City, and Shane Collins of Rocky Pond Winery in Chelan were re-elected to serve on the Washington Winegrowers Association board. Collins was re-elected chair; Dustin Tobin of Prosser, vineyard manager at Precept Wine Brands, was re-elected vice chair; and Jeff Andrews of Coyote Canyon Vineyards in Prosser was re-elected secretary/treasurer.