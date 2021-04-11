Health care
• Dr. Corey Dunlop, a native of Ellensburg, is joining Yakima Eye Specialists. He studied biological sciences at Central Washington University and obtained his doctorate of optometry at the Arizona College of Optometry. His clinical interest includes ocular disease, dry eye management and contact lenses.
• Sara McDonald has joined Astria Health as an adult-gerontology nurse practitioner. She is accepting new patients at the Astria Health Center in Grandview, 208 N. Euclid Ave. She received her bachelor of science in nursing from Washington State University and completed her master of nursing in acute-care gerontology from the University of South Alabama in Mobile.
• Nekol Hatley, a psychiatric mental health practitioner, is accepting patients at the Astria Health Center in Grandview. Hatley received her post-masters certificate as a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner from the University of Cincinnati; her master of science in nursing education from Western Governors University of Texas; and her bachelor of science in nursing from Western Governors University.