Latino small business owners in the Yakima Valley have had to reinvent themselves to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Casa Vittore restaurant and bar in Yakima, for example, took out a loan that allowed it to stay open while limiting its services to take-out. In the meantime, it expanded its online offerings and changed the menu.
“I had a lot of expenses. I couldn’t pay my employees — my wife and I did everything. When we expanded our online services, we started operating with a new way of doing business: through social networks and a website with ability to order and pay online. We have begun to see the light at the end of the tunnel,” said owner Victor Renteria.
Vida Health Bar in Yakima also found creative ways to work around the many new challenges for business owners. The Barba brothers opened the natural juice business after a family member was diagnosed with cancer and they changed their diet to healthier foods. Once they realized the health benefits, they decided to share them by opening a juice bar.
"During the pandemic, we’ve started investing in promotions to continue attracting customers, such as our belief in healthy food’s ability to benefit the community ... and fight diseases," said co-owner Tony Barba.
“We were barely two years old in August and we couldn't qualify to apply for government help, so we expanded our home delivery service with Uber Eats and got better WiFi so we could charge people outside the restaurant, ” he said.
Supporting Latino small businesses
To provide assistance to local businesses in the Yakima Valley, the Central Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce launched the “Stay Local, Buy Local” program, which began on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 28, and will be rolled out through the holidays and end in January.
The program includes assistance for businesses to publicize their products and services through a virtual directory on the Chamber’s Facebook page.
“We know how difficult it has been this year for local businesses, so we are trying to help them obtain financial resources and advise them on what changes they can make to survive, ” said Jessica Camacho, president of the Central Washington Hispanic Chamber.
The program encourages people to buy local products and services.
Casa Vittore and Vida Health Bar are among the participating businesses, which are listed on the CWHCC Facebook page.