In January, the Yakima Sports Center's former owner decided to permanently close the restaurant after the COVID-19 pandemic heavily impacted business in the last year.
However, the building's owners, with help from a Seattle restaurant group, decided to reopen the restaurant.
That new chapter started earlier this month with the opening of Gus's Pizza, whose name is an homage to the restaurant's famed rotating duck hunter sign. The eatery, which is in the adjacent building next to Yakima Sports Center at 214 E. Yakima Ave., offers various pizzas, pasta, salads and appetizers.
Managing partner Willie Edwards said that the Yakima Sports Center restaurant would reopen by mid-May at the latest. The restaurant is expected to offer the food from Gus's Pizza plus a few additional items.
Gus's Pizza's opening has given owners optimism about what's to come when they open the entire restaurant space in the coming weeks, Edwards said.
"It's doing surprisingly well," he said.
Gus's Pizza is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day except Tuesday, when the eatery is closed.