When Linda and Tony Haralson started AntoLin Cellars winery in 2009, they knew they faced the challenges of chemistry, finances and marketing. They had no idea that, more than a decade later, the COVID-19 pandemic would threaten their small business.
AntoLin Cellars — the name is a combination of Anthony and Linda — opened its downtown location in the former Burlington Northern freight depot six years ago.
“We wanted to be local, downtown, to support downtown Yakima,” Linda Haralson said of her business’ patio and tasting room at 14 N. Front St. “We had no intention of going to Woodinville or any place like that.”
Linda Haralson, a lifelong Yakima Valley resident, answered “Fast Five” questions from the Herald-Republic about the challenges of COVID, owning and operating a small business, and her involvement with Justice Housing Yakima.
Q: With COVID cases ebbing and flowing, how has visitor traffic been this year for you?
A. It has been a very challenging year and a half. We were completely closed for a year, except for curbside delivery and delivery to people’s homes in a 15-mile radius. Now things have picked up some, but definitely not to pre-COVID levels. There are no events, Downtown Summer Nights are not happening, Chinook Fest is not happening. Just all those kinds of things are canceled for the second straight year.
Q: How is the grape harvest looking?
A. Grapes are good. A little bit smaller berries, but that concentrates the flavor, so … things should be good. We use all local growers. We have our vineyard, which is in Zillah. It’s 4 1/2 acres with four varieties (riesling, cabernet sauvignon, malbec and carmenere) and then we have bought some from Elephant Mountain and Konnowac Pass, all local.
Q: Something I know you’ve been involved with is the homelessness issue. Can you talk about that and what you and your group are doing?
A. I’m on the board of Justice Housing of Yakima. It’s a nonprofit with the goal of building 28 small, permanent homes behind Milroy Park (near North 16th and West Lincoln avenues). That property, for the Cottage Hill Village community, is about two-thirds paid for. The model is based on Emerald Village out of Eugene, Ore.
There’s no state, county or federal monies involved in Justice Housing … we’re all donations, pretty much.
These are people who are being case-managed. They have sorted their lives out and are candidates to move forward into a home situation. It’s not just people off the street without any resources.
Q: What was it that convinced you and your husband to open your own business?
A. Well, Tony is a pharmacist, so he loves the chemistry. And he always wondered what makes good wine versus bad wine. His family, his mother’s maiden name is Chassagne, and that is from Chateau Chassagne in France, in the Bordeaux region. So he’s always had wine in his life. And with his love of chemistry and curiosity, he decided he wanted to grow grapes and do wine. That being his dream, I went along with it and the rest is history!
Q: For somebody who wants to start their own business or operate their own business, what would be some advice you have for them?
A. Find out the details of the state, the reporting, the requirements of whatever government body regulates you. Like for us, it’s the liquor board. Get a good accountant (laughs) and bookkeeper if you aren’t one yourself.
And I’d also say you need to have a passion for it.
