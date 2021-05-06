The 2021 Northwest cherry crop looks much larger than last year's, according to the first estimate from the Northwest Cherry Growers.
This year’s crop is estimated at 23.8 million 20-pound boxes, based on data compiled by the Field Estimate team of Northwest Cherry Growers, the Yakima-based marketing organization for cherry growers in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Utah.
That’s well above last year’s crop, which was among the smallest in recent years. Last year, growers harvested 19.8 million boxes.
Northwest Cherry Growers officials warn that the crop size could go down, given that not all the cherries may remain on the tree as the growing season continues, and weather conditions could also impact the crop.
Still, officials anticipate a big enough crop to supply retailers from June to August, with harvest in the earliest regions starting as early as the last few days of May, which would be like last year’s harvest.