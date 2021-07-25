When the COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S., it impacted Sammy Hudson in several ways. Hudson had to close the Zillah restaurant and performance and event venue he ran with several family members, including cousin Sarah Royer and Royer’s father, Chuck Royer. The furniture auction held at the venue went online. The pandemic also put a halt to live music and Hudson’s work as a professional musician.
In this month’s Checking In, Hudson, 54, talks about juggling his different professional roles, what it’s like to play with Scott Stapp of Creed and what is ahead for his Zillah businesses: Perham Hall, The ChopHouse restaurant, Perham Smokehouse and Finer Goods Auction, which are all based in the building known as The Old Warehouse.
Hudson recently married Leslie Bontecou. He has four children and one grandchild.
As a professional musician, you’ve had the opportunity to play with some key names in the music industry, including Scott Stapp from Creed. How have those experiences shaped your music career?
I’ve been playing with Scott Stapp since 2013, and it’s a great gig! Scott is a good man and a consummate pro on stage. Before working with Scott, I was a longtime member of the Portland-based band Everclear and even did some touring with ‘80s pop icons Tiffany and Debbie Gibson. As a fan of music first, I’ve enjoyed the eclectic mix of artists that I have been fortunate enough to work with. As a musician, the versatility of the gigs has definitely helped me become a well-rounded player, performer and composer.
What drew you to The Old Warehouse and the various businesses?
I love this region. I grew up on the Columbia Basin and have always had a huge heart for the Pacific Northwest. The businesses that we have — the auction, the restaurant, the event space and the catering company — all have a great synergy together. They are fun and lively businesses, and the unique opportunity spoke to my entrepreneurial spirit.
How do you juggle running the businesses and playing music gigs?
My business partners are very supportive. We have a great team of talented individuals, and that allows me the opportunity to pursue music. I can also stay plugged into many aspects, whether on-site or off.
Describe how COVID-19 impacted your businesses? What adjustments have you had to make?
COVID-19 was hard on us all. We were all taken back, just like many small businesses. We came together as a team and decided to take on some renovation projects in the building. We reroofed the entire establishment, added much-needed HVAC, remodeled two commercial kitchens, and created a great outdoor dining space off the ChopHouse restaurant. That space became key in sustaining the restaurant through the pandemic.
What long-term impacts do you think COVID-19 will have on live music? Restaurants?
At the present time, my music schedule is a handful of standalone dates, with no extensive touring at the moment. I and several of my friends and peers, other known touring artists, think long-term music will come back fully, but it will take time. An entire industry was completely shut down for a year and a half. As we get into early 2022, we’ll see more musicians out, more venues opening up, which will open up the national and international touring markets. As for restaurants, I know that the takeout business has seen a huge uptick in many regions and is sure to stay. Our in-house dining has pretty much come back. People are happy to get out and be social again.
One business you run is a furniture auction. What has that been like during the COVID-19 pandemic?
Unexpectedly challenging, we didn’t know what to expect. Our live auction transitioned to online quickly, with little resistance; our customers were great. Live auctions resumed July 24, and we’re continuing our online auctions as well. The challenge has been managing increased inventory costs due to supply chain constraints and exorbitant shipping costs. Customer demand grew while supplies diminished. We’re expecting another year of this before we level back out.
What are your long-term plans for The Old Warehouse and Perham Hall?
With Perham Hall, my goal is to continue to bring in top-notch entertainment. Our central location in the state makes us a very accessible stop for the touring artist. We are 2 ½ to 3 hours away from Portland, Seattle and Spokane. My goal is to have many of these tours come to our venue. As the music industry opens up, you’ll see our calendar of events start to fill. Perham Hall is also available to host private events. It’s great for many different types of gatherings. We are also excited about our newest venture, the Perham SmokeHouse, catering with an emphasis on BBQ. We will be serving private events both on and off-site.