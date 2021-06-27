Like many business owners, Monte Heggie had to shift gears at his funeral home due to restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Heggie, who has been in the industry for 26 years, most of it at Heggie’s Colonial Funeral Home in Toppenish, is no stranger to responding to change.
Heggie said he’d taken pride in keeping prices the same since he purchased the funeral home in 2005 and being active in community causes, such as Angel Tree, which provides Christmas presents to children in need.
In this month’s Checking In, Heggie, 52, talks about what drew him to the funeral home industry, the benefit of having more funeral homes, including his, under local ownership, and what impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on funerals.
What drew you to the funeral home industry? What keeps you passionate about the industry?
My desire to help folks in their time of need is what drew me into the industry. I take great pride in the fact that people trust me when their life has fallen apart, and they have faith in me to get them through some of their darkest days.
What changes did the funeral home have to make during the COVID-19 pandemic?
Ours and several other funeral homes had to make significant changes in the way we serve our grieving families. We could no longer provide the services that we and everyone in the community were accustomed to. In the first months, we were only allowed to do graveside services, where only immediate family could be there with face coverings.
For families we served, this weighed hard on them because they could not practice their traditions. A lot of families are doing services now because when their loved ones passed at the beginning of the pandemic, they could not properly mourn and grieve for them.
With fewer restrictions, we can now offer more traditional services like viewings, dressing services for our Native families, as well as our graveside services.
How did the role of the funeral home change, given the restrictions and limitations put on funerals during the pandemic?
Since the start of the pandemic, we were only allowed to do graveside service for immediate family. I carried most of the load myself. Arrangements with the families were made by phone, which took away from the face-to-face personal aspect. I didn’t feel like I could give my best because of all the restrictions, but thankfully all the families understood. I also had to lay off my office staff and support because of the restrictions and to keep them as safe as possible.
You purchased Colonial Funeral Home in 2005 from SCI, a large funeral home chain, at a time when funeral homes were more corporate-owned. These days, however, more funeral homes are returning to local ownership. What is the cause of this trend?
Having more funeral homes under local ownership shows more of a personal touch. I believe big corporations have no business in the funeral industry, and as local owners we see our communities’ needs and want to serve them the best way that we can without putting them into debt. We also want to see our communities thrive and work together to keep local businesses open.
What impact did COVID-19 have on the funeral home in general, and which of those impacts do you see continuing in the long term?
The major impact that COVID-19 had on our funeral home was it took away a lot of services that we would generally offer, and it took away from our families from being able to grieve and mourn for their loved ones. When a loved one passes, we strongly believe that it is important for our families to mourn and grieve for them to receive some closure properly.
I hope that we don’t see much of the restrictions continuing in the long term, but if they do, we hope that everyone continues to understand and realize that we are just following the rules.
I’m also thinking about how I can be better prepared to serve the families we work with should another pandemic happen in the future.