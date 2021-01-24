In 2020, several members of the local business community spoke about their work and industry for the Herald-Republic’s monthly Checking In feature. They also talked about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on their day-to-day work.
Before we move on to a new year of Checking In, we checked back with some of those people and asked about what they’re anticipating in the upcoming year, as well as their personal goals.
Watching for in 2021
Verlynn Best, president, Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce (August)
I am truly watching out for small businesses as they have been the most regulated throughout the pandemic. I’m advocating for a path for them to be open, where they are applying the same protocols as the businesses that are deemed essential. Our small business are the ones that give big in our communities and are essential to our way of life. I’m thinking big; we need them to open at the same levels as all other businesses!
Jessica Guadalupe Camacho Salinas, communications and events manager, Yakima County Development Association (January)
I am keeping my eyes out for at-home businesses springing up. The pandemic has pushed a lot of businesses to explore the virtual space to promote and sell their product or service. At-home businesses are going to be more enticing for those wanting to start up a new business because of the low overhead costs.
John Cooper, president, Yakima Valley Tourism (May)
In the end, I believe the COVID-19 pandemic will make us better travelers. When travel shut down, we lost something we took for granted, and dearly missed. With the vaccines rolling out and as the pandemic lessens, we’ll be traveling more for fun, work and business. As a result, visitors are likely to be more appreciative and respectful of the many wonders, places and people in the world. And that is one silver lining of this pandemic cloud.
Nicole Donegan, principal, The Field Group (July)
As Yakima County continues to recover from the effects of COVID-19, we hope to continue supporting the Yakima Health District, as well as several other nonprofit organizations in their efforts to bring information and support to local populations in need. We plan to launch a new informational campaign regarding behavioral health during COVID-19 in the next few weeks through a partnership between the Yakima Health District and The Greater Columbia Accountable Community of Health. Our local philanthropic organizations have worked so hard to fill the needs in our community, we’re honored to have a role supporting their efforts.
Andrew Holt, executive director, Downtown Association of Yakima (October)
First and foremost, we hope there is a significant recovery for our restaurant, taproom and hospitality industries. We have seen incredible resilience and creativity within those sectors to somehow survive the crippling last 10 months, but many are on the precipice; so, a healthy improvement in those sectors would be heartening. We hope that this will occur with a substantial reopening in these sectors created by either a marked improvement in our COVID-19 situation or an adaptation to the strategy (we have seen some of this in the revision to outdoor seating).
All three sectors comprise a huge part of what brings people to downtown Yakima. They are fundamental to our revitalization and integral to our identity.
A watchful eye will also be focused on the retail sector, for it has remained remarkably strong during the first 10-month stretch of COVID. To a certain degree, there has been an extra effort by the local community to support local businesses — retailers included — and the question becomes, now that they have re-acquainted themselves with the charm of their local retail businesses, will that be a lasting trend that grows, with people shunning the instinct to order online from a national firm?
And an interesting caveat to that is, we see some local retailers successfully transitioning to productive online sales, which has been tremendously beneficial to them during the pandemic. Yet we still want people coming to downtown and having that downtown Yakima experience — not solely resorting to online shopping.
Mariano Morales, owner, Mariano Morales Law Firm (June)
I’m watching to see if mediations, arbitrations, bench trials, hearings and depositions will continue virtually even when the pandemic ends. This approach appears to be working well and, in my cases, has not had an adverse effect on results. The same with client meetings — telephonic and virtual meetings have so far been more convenient for clients and I have gotten no pushback even with a high-volume practice. I am also watching to see if working remotely will be the new norm and will require less office space, affecting commercial real estate values.
Leticia Peterson, general manager, Legends Casino & Hotel (November)
We look very closely at what is happening in our gaming industry, including other tribal properties and nontribal properties. We’ve been monitoring other operations in places like Oklahoma, Las Vegas and New York to find out if we’re on a similar track. The entire industry suffered greatly this past year due to the pandemic, and like other business sectors we’ve never experienced anything like this. That’s why it’s so important to see what other casinos are doing to cushion the impact of the virus and downtrodden economy.
Sol Trevino, owner, She Bully Marketing and Entertainment (September)
One of the things I have been watching and studying is the rise of the online small business. Since the pandemic has hit us, it has left so many people without a job or very few hours, leaving some people no choice but to jump out of their comfort zone and take a leap of faith by turning their hobby or side hustle into a full-time gig. I think it’s such a beautiful thing to see, someone believing in themselves to make that jump and watch their business grow.
Personal/career goals Best: My goal is to continue to believe we are a nation of honor, strength and perseverance. We can do all things with grace and mercy!
Camacho: The pandemic has hit our business community pretty hard, so my goal for 2021 is to continue to be active in pushing out resources to our businesses. They’re going to need all the help they can get, and I’ll be right there helping them with what I can.
Cooper: My personal goal is to spend more time with family and friends. The past year has made me appreciate what they mean to me, even my pesky younger brother!
Donegan: Like most small businesses, we are hoping for a time of healing and recovery in 2021. We closed our office in March and tried to come back in October, only to send everyone home again just a few weeks later. We’ve kept everyone working remotely, but that isn’t quit the same.
It’s really been taxing — especially for our newest employee who joined us during the COVID-19 lockdown. I’m sure trying to navigate a new employer and new role without the opportunity to really engage with teammates has been a real challenge, which he’s handled admirably. We just want to get back to collaborating more closely, spending time together, and really trying to rebuild our team so we can better serve our clients.
Holt: Obviously, we would love to see the return of our large festivals and events that draw so many people downtown, but that is greatly out of our hands, and an outside chance, at best, in 2021. On other fronts, we have many goals, but probably topping the list is continuing to see downtown Yakima have a greater sense of community, to see businesses working together and with the Downtown Association of Yakima on multi-business promotions.
Along that same vein, we hope to see the work continue to improve the downtown, whether it is making downtown Yakima more walkable, the creation of more public space, calming Yakima Avenue and making it more of a main street, a public market or incubator space, or lighting projects — much of this is in the Downtown Master Plan. Downtowns are the identity, the history, and the heart of a city. It is our community meeting place.
A goal would be to see major progress toward one or two projects that brings us closer to this vision. A final goal is to see Downtown Yakima Small Business Saturday continue its growth. This year, in its second edition, we saw the number of participating businesses double from 17 to 33, the number of completed passports quadruple from 50 to 200, and many businesses have record or very strong sales days. Downtown was humming! We want it to get even bigger.
Morales: I had a record year in 2020 despite the pandemic and even started the year with more clients than last year, so my goal is to do that again!
Peterson: I want to keep getting used to an entirely new way of doing business. We have been and will continue to look at marketing our casino and hotel differently than we did prior to the pandemic. We’ll also evaluate how we can further appeal to our local market, and we’ll take on the difficult challenge of determining how to draw additional Northwest customers from outside our area. All of these efforts will be maintained while we still focus on guest service by prioritizing safety and sanitation standards.
Trevino: One of my biggest goals I have for 2021 is a TV show that has been in the planning stages for the last five months. I am in the process of getting the show name trademarked, and once that is approved I will be able to begin filming and get everything going. It will be a big undertaking, but so worth it.