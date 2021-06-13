We’ve all seen the signs posted on business doors. “Help Wanted” adorns reader boards all over the city. Banners touting new higher wages for entry-level positions are hung on parking lot fences and the sides of buildings. Companies large and small are hiring, and the majority of businesses I speak to are struggling to fill open positions.
Well, Yakima, there’s good news. The job search requirement is back!
What does this mean? It means that those 386,317 Washingtonians collecting unemployment insurance benefits will be required to start looking for work the week of July 4. And, they will be required to report those job search activities starting the week of July 11 — and every week thereafter as long as they collect benefits.
This is a big change.
In March 2020, Gov. Jay Insee, with the support of the Legislature, suspended the job search requirement to receive unemployment insurance benefits — and that suspension has been extended ever since. (Typically while collecting unemployment benefits, you must look for suitable work and keep a job search log. Per the Handbook for Unemployment Workers produced by the Employment Security Department: “If you are not making a genuine attempt to find suitable work, we may deny benefits.”
Many people who have utilized unemployment insurance benefits during the pandemic have never used the program before. Reporting job search activities will be new to them. Thankfully the Employment Security Department has expanded its list of “approved job search activities” well beyond applying for a job. The new list even includes participating in certain virtual events and/or watching certain YouTube videos. (See the full list of approved activities online at esd.wa.gov/unemployment/job-search-requirements.)
To job search, you’ll need an updated resume. Add any new skills you’ve learned. Believe it or not, you should even add in new online communication skills like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, WebEx, etc. Remote meeting platforms are here to stay.
If you have taken online training and earned certifications (for example, QuickBooks, Microsoft Excel, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion), include those. Formatting counts, too. You want to make sure your resume passes through Applicant Tracking Software (ATS). ATS is used by the majority of businesses — yes, even in Yakima — and electronically “reads” resumes to determine which are the best fit for a position according to key words used in the job description. ATS may not be able to read data placed in images, tables and text boxes, so avoid online resume templates. Start from scratch in Word. Present work history in reverse chronological order with most current on top in present tense and past work in past tense. Offer your cellphone, email and a LinkedIn address so potential employers can contact you quickly.
There is no need to say “References available upon request.” Businesses know you will provide these when they ask. This statement is old school and may even make an HR representative move your resume to the “No” pile.
If you wonder about what kind of work is available locally, check out Indeed.com, WorkSourceWA.com, LinkedIn.com/jobs and the local WorkSource Facebook page (facebook.com/WorkSourceSouthCentralWA).
Bottom line, there are plenty of opportunities out there and businesses will be happy to see new candidates.