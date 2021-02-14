It’s hard to believe that the last local in-person job fair was almost a year ago. In fact, it was one of Yakima’s largest hiring events. Held at the Convention Center, the Yakima Job Fair on March 5, 2020, was organized to assist people affected by the closure of Astria Regional Medical Center. Almost 1,000 people and 38 businesses attended.
Fast forward to February 2021. Even more people are out of work. To help, the South Central Workforce Council has organized a series of online events to connect people living in our region with career counselors. The first is on Thursday . Additional resource fairs will be held March 18 and April 15.
If you need help getting a job, a better job — or even changing careers or connecting to training or school, we invite you to attend the upcoming online Employment & Training Resource Fair. Because this event is virtual, you can attend from the safety of your own home using a computer, laptop, tablet or even a smartphone. Register, then go online on Thursday and connect with People For People. You might be eligible for no-cost career and skills training through the federal government’s Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act. Preregistration is required.
Job fair registration
Here’s how to register for the online Employment & Training Resource Fair:
1. You must have a valid email address to register. If you don’t have an email, you can create one for free at Google or Outlook.com.
2. Go to southcentralwdc.com.
3. Click on the Training Fair icon in the middle of the home page. (It looks like a hand with a dollar sign.) This will take you to the landing page for the Resource Fair. Click on the register button to sign in with your name and email. Answer the questions so that counselors will know best how to help you. (Rest easy, all information collected during registration is confidential.) Make sure you get all the way to the bottom and hit submit.
4. Go online anytime between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Thursday. Stay for five minutes or the full two hours; it’s up to you. Career counselors will try to connect you with available resources and follow up after the event.