Kwik Lok bread-tie machines. Van Doren fruit-sizing equipment. Manhasset Specialty music stands.
These are just a few of our local manufacturers. According to the Manufacturing and Technology Study produced by the Association of Washington Business, manufacturing employed 9% of Washington’s entire nonfarm employment base in 2019. In fact, manufacturing was responsible for more than 11% of the gross state product. Locally, manufacturing is one of Yakima County’s key industries.
To support this growing sector, there are two short-term trainings that can help individuals 17 and older to explore or train for a job in manufacturing:
1. The South Central Workforce Council and the Aerospace Joint Apprenticeship Committee offer the Manufacturing Academy. This 11-week, pre-apprenticeship program offers individuals the information, skills and certifications necessary to explore and begin careers or an apprenticeship in manufacturing.
Individuals learn both soft skills and technical skills including applied math, blueprint reading, precision measuring and introduction to automation. They also receive certifications in OSHA-10, CPR/first aid, forklift and lean manufacturing. Due to the continuing pandemic, classes are a hybrid of online and in-person.
Attendees also receive a box of materials for at-home, hands-on projects to reinforce what is taught. The local instructor has a strong background in manufacturing so he can help attendees truly understand what a manufacturing job is like.
One of the best things about the Manufacturing Academy is that it is available at no cost to eligible individuals through the employment and training programs funded by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act. The third cohort of Manufacturing Academy just started and graduates from the program have been hired by several businesses in the Yakima Valley.
If you know someone interested, apply online at www.manufacturingacademy.org. For more information, contact Heather Collins at hcollins@ajactraining.org.
2. Perry Technical Institute has a new short course called Industrial Prep that offers an introduction to the principles of industrial safety, hand and power tools, precision measuring, fasteners, industrial schematic interpretation, and mathematics used in the mechanical trades. This new course incorporates classroom and shop learning to provide students with the foundation to maximize their time at Perry.
According to Nathan Hull, the dean of education, “It’s a great way for potential students to get a taste of our hands-on training platform or get a head start on their education at Perry.” Classes are offered on campus from 7-11 a.m. or noon to 4 p.m. There is a summer session from June 23 to Sept. 23 and again in the fall from Sept. 27 to Dec. 15.
The cost for Industrial Prep is $1,000; however, students who are pursuing enrollment in a Perry program qualify for both a $500 scholarship and financial aid. To enroll or learn more, contact enrollment.services@perrytech.edu.
Both of these courses can be an alternative to college or a way to help you find a job or advance in a new career. Graduates of both will get in-demand hard and soft skills and hands-on experience. For more information about career training, visit the South Central Workforce Development Council website at https://southcentralwdc.com/work-2/.