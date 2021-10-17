We are in a labor market unlike any other. There are good-paying jobs available in almost every industry. Because of the pandemic and how it continues to affect people, the power dynamic has changed. Job seekers are being much more selective about where they work and more vocal about what they want. (The current labor market is like what they call “a buyer’s market” in real estate.) Still, there are some basics that candidates of all ages and experience levels need to embrace if they want to secure employment.
• Dress professionally. If you have an interview or you’re attending a job fair, lose the leggings, jeans and T-shirts. This goes for both in-person and virtual options. I’m not saying wear a suit and tie, or even a dress. Wear some clean, ironed khakis and a nice shirt or sweater. (And yes, dress up even if you are interviewing for a fast food or job in retail.) A professional appearance shows a potential employer you respect them enough to dress as if you were meeting the Queen of England for lunch.
• Ditch the objective. Remember when we were taught to put an objective statement at the top of a resume? Objective statements tell a business what you want, not what you can offer. Skip it altogether.
• Do not include references on a resume. Don’t even use the phrase “References available upon request.” You only provide references if, and when, a potential employer asked for them.
• Develop a targeted resume. Businesses want to know what skills you will bring to their company. Make sure the content corresponds to the job description. Include key words — those skills, abilities and talents listed in the job description. If you’re not sure what these might be, simply compare three postings for a similar job title. You will see the same words used in all three. These are key words. Key words might be things like communication skills, customer service, Word, Excel, Outlook, conflict management, social media, etc. Include the key words found in the job description for the position you want in your resume.
Key words are critically important if applying for work online. Applicant tracking software (ATS) uses algorithms to scan resumes according to key words used in a job description. Only resumes with a certain number of key words are passed on to hiring managers. ATS was developed during the Great Recession to screen job seekers out so that hiring managers only interview the most qualified candidates. Although it may not be needed today, the majority of businesses still use applicant tracking software, even in Yakima.
• Prepare for the interview. This means prepare whether it be in-person, online or even a quick meeting with a hiring manager at a job fair.
Besides dressing to impress, research the prospective employer and have examples ready for answers to questions that start like “Tell me about a time when. …” Know what the company makes or sells. Know the kinds of positions they have available.
I was recently at an in-person job fair and saw several candidates approach a recruiter and say, “What does your company do?” It would have taken these individuals five minutes to Google the company on their computer or mobile phone ahead of the job fair. And they might have gotten a job.
Another colleague told me that during a recent interview, within the first five minutes the applicant said she’d been fired from her last three jobs. Yes, really. Would you seriously consider that applicant for your own company?
If you are interviewing online, choose your interview location with care. Don’t just hold your cellphone up to your face while you are sitting in a car! (Yes, our own company had a person interview in this manner.) And be sure to make sure your online screen name is professional. We also had a candidate interview with a screen name that included the word “booger.”
Practice interviewing with a friend, former co-worker, parent, grandparent or teacher. Practice again.
Please, if you know someone searching for work, share these tips. I know looking for a job can be daunting, but there are tools out there to make it easier. WorkSource offices are open and available to help at no charge.
There are also podcasts available to teach these basics. Check them out at South Central Works on Apple Podcasts (https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/south-central-works/id1443436917?mt=2). Don’t waste your time or that of busy human resource managers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.