Supply and demand are central to any economic discussion, and they’re a big part of Pacific Power’s first Clean Energy Implementation Plan.
The use of renewable and non-emitting energy sources to supply power to its customers, and incentives for customers to lower their electricity use during high-demand times, were the two most-discussed portions of Pacific Power’s clean energy plan as it was unveiled during a virtual public meeting Wednesday.
“Any time we can enlist customers in changing usage behavior … is a time we can address (Clean Energy Transmission Act) obligations,” said Randy Baker, director of resource planning at PacifiCorp, Pacific Power’s parent company, during the online meeting.
Pacific Power’s first clean energy plan fulfills key provisions of Washington’s Clean Energy Transformation Act (CETA), approved by the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee in May 2019. The legislation directs utilities to pursue a clean energy future while assuring that benefits from transforming to clean power are equitably distributed among all Washingtonians, all at a reasonable cost.
The company filed a draft of its clean energy plan with the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission on Nov. 1, and is seeking public comments on the proposal through Dec. 3. Wednesday night’s public meeting included a dozen Pacific Power representatives to present portions of the plan and answer questions from participants. A final version of the energy plan must be filed by Jan. 1 with state officials.
Renewable energy resources
Specifically, utilities must show that by Dec. 31, 2025, all coal-fired generation has been removed from Washington’s allocation of electricity. By Jan. 1, 2030, utilities must be greenhouse gas neutral, and by 2045, 100% of Washington’s electricity supply must come from renewable and non-emitting resources.
“For several years, we have been on a path that advances clean energy and the necessary infrastructure to deliver it, powering jobs and innovation,” said Shay LaBray, Pacificorp’s vice president of resource planning and acquisitions.
“This is furthered in our 2021 Integrated Resource Plan, which advances the company’s ongoing commitment to clean energy with new renewable and non-emitting energy, transmission, energy efficiency, demand response, and storage technology,” LaBray added.
Renewable energy sources — primarily wind and solar power with additional battery storage capacity — will be online by 2024, said Heather Eberhardt, part of the energy company’s resource acquisition team.
According to Pacific Power’s 2019 Integrated Resource Plan, the company will acquire 3,098 megawatts of renewable energy with storage by the end of 2024. She noted that these energy sources are mostly planned in neighboring states: Idaho, Oregon, Utah and Wyoming.
“New resources may be located outside of Washington if this produces an advantage for customers,” Eberhardt said.
As the company gradually increases its use of renewable energy to 100% by 2045, sources such as nuclear energy and hydropower could be part of the solution, said Rohini Ghosh, resource planning and valuation specialist for PacifiCorp. The company is not planning to develop geothermal energy sources, she said.
These additions of renewable resources to Pacific Power’s supply system, along with other initiatives such as energy efficiency programs, will cost about $5.6 million a year through 2025, Baker said.
“$5.6 million is a fairly moderate cost,” he said, stressing that the estimated figure is not the cost passed on to ratepayers. “Setting rates is a separate process.”
Demand response programs
A new program that is part of Pacific Power’s clean energy plan involves demand response incentives. The incentives encourage residential, business and irrigation customers to reduce energy use during peak times.
These programs, expected to launch in the first quarter of 2022, are new to Pacific Power’s customers in Central and Southeast Washington, said Peter Schaffer with PacifiCorp’s customer solutions department.
Demand response provides an additional 10 megawatts of capacity per year at a cost of $1.5 million to $2 million each year, with about half of that money going back to customers as incentives, Schaffer said.
“It’s very exciting for us to introduce these programs,” Schaffer added. “We’re working to introduce them to customers in ways that make the most sense to them.”
It works like this: The utility issues a demand response event, typically during the middle of the day in summer and winter months. The event is transmitted via power line carrier or radio signal, and electricity use is adjusted automatically within participating homes and businesses.
For residential customers, this primarily means a smart thermostat that adjusts heat and air conditioning settings during high-demand hours, and a switch on their water heater that shifts its operation to less in-demand times.
“It’s something most customers won’t even notice, and they get an incentive for it,” Schaffer said. “Typically, we focus on a band of hours during the day, when demand is high, during the summer and winter months. We’re not looking to use this all the time, we’re only looking to use this when it makes the most sense.”
Agricultural users would receive an incentive to reduce their irrigation pumping loads for a set number of hours, typically during the summer.
Energy efficiency actions
A substantial part of Pacific Power’s clean energy plan is expanded efficiency programs and savings at homes and businesses.
Residential programs and “Wattsmart Business” programs for commercial, industrial and irrigation electricity customers could conserve 55,774 megawatt hours per year, or 217,408 megawatt hours between 2022 and 2025, said Don Jones Jr., part of PacifiCorp’s customer solutions team.
“It’s the equivalent of providing electricity to almost 26,000 homes,” Jones said.
These energy efficiency actions for residential customers include:
• Increased funds available for low-income weatherization, including the installation of electric heat to replace wood-burning stoves or other fuel sources.
• New window and lighting incentives for multifamily housing.
• Direct installation of lighting and duct sealing for manufactured homes.
A higher incentive cap, covering up to 100% of project costs, would help the “smallest of the small” businesses in highly impacted communities to improve their energy efficiency, said Nancy Goddard, a customer solutions team member. Highly impacted communities include areas such as the Yakama Nation and portions of Yakima with a primarily Spanish-speaking population.
Another opportunity for online discussion of Pacific Power’s clean energy plan is from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, when the company’s Equity Advisory Group meets.
“There’s always a portion of that meeting open to public discussion,” said Jackie Wetzsteon, with the company’s environmental programs division.
Otherwise, comments may be submitted to the company via email at CEIP@PacifiCorp.com, or to the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission’s records center via https://www.utc.wa.gov/consumers/submit-comment. All comments must be submitted by Dec. 3.
Further information on the company’s clean energy plan is available at www.pacificorp.com/ceip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.