Access to canning lines has quickly turned from a luxury to a necessity for local breweries trying to survive in a world where to-go beer is the only available option.
No other method keeps beer fresh longer and better reduces the risk of spreading the novel coronavirus, which forced the closure of taprooms and restaurant dining rooms last month. Sales quickly changed at places like Wandering Hop Brewery, where owner Nathan Cooper said the number of crowlers sold jumped from an average of 40-60 to almost 500 in a week.
“We used to go through a pallet of cans, which is 2,200, in nine months,” Cooper said. “Now it’s about a month and a half.”
Single Hill Brewing Co. co-founder and head brewer Zach Turner reported a tenfold increase in crowler sales, and places like Bron Yr Aur Brewing Co. and Varietal Beer Co. sold their beer in the 32-ounce cans as well. But Turner said things have gotten complicated since Ball Corp., the country’s lone producer of crowlers, ran out of stock in late March.
They’ve ramped up production and the supply chain is catching up, but Single Hill and others wanted to find alternatives. Along with Varietal and Valley Brewing Co., they’ve turned to smaller cans to offer customers a more traditional way to enjoy their beers.
“Before March 16, canning wasn’t a part of the plan at all,” Turner said. “We like to keep things simple, and we’ve always had our taproom and building community as our top priority.”
Single Hill began its first canning run last Saturday, the same day Varietal reopened to sell some of its beer in new 16-ounce cans. Single Hill utilized Craft Canning, a mobile canner that brought the necessary equipment to the brewery.
Valley Brewing decided to take advantage of the nearby canning line at Hop Capital, where owner Johnathan Thomas said they’ve seen a much higher demand for their 12-ounce, 16-ounce and 19.2-ounce cans. Bale Breaker Brewing Co. offered the use of its canning line for local breweries as well, although co-owner Kevin Quinn said last week no one had responded yet.
The region’s largest brewer produced its 20 millionth can of beer since September 2016 a week ago and has helped Single Hill, Varietal and Hop Capital produce their cans in other ways. All three breweries visited Bale Breaker to utilize the Yakima Valley’s only sophisticated quality control testing lab equipment to ensure cans are filled safely and effectively.
That collective spirit appears to be spreading through local breweries as they fight to stay open despite substantial losses that can’t be recovered by increasing can sales alone. Bale Breaker has collaborated on hazy IPAs with Wandering Hop and Varietal, and Wandering Hop picked up 100 crowlers from Single Hill plus another 200 from Varietal.
Kevin Quinn said the biggest challenge for brewers new to canning will be distribution, especially when it comes to national grocery chains. Single Hill has already found ways to get its beer into Wray’s, some local restaurants and even a few other stores around Washington, but they’re still far behind Bale Breaker and Hop Capital when it comes to availability.
“We’re planning to get good enough at selling packaged beer that we can still be successful even if our taproom is shut for many months,” Turner said. “Then when we can open our doors again, we’ll have options.”