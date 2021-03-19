INDIANAPOLIS — Oregon State opened the season picked to finish 12th in its conference but instead won its first Pac-12 Tournament title. The Beavers faced another No. 12 hurdle in the NCAA Tournament and pulled off the upset.
They’re certainly enjoying this underdog role.
Roman Silva scored 16 points and Oregon State took advantage of Tennessee’s icy perimeter shooting to become the latest No. 12 seed to win its opening NCAA Tournament game, beating the fifth-seeded Vols 70-56 in the Midwest Region Friday night.
“In the preseason, when we saw we were picked 12, it really lit a fire under us,” said Silva, who made all eight of his shots.
Oregon State (18-12) was the first Pac-10/12 school to win the conference tournament after being picked to finish last. After another upset, the Beavers are the 51st 12th-seed to take down a fifth-seed since the NCAA Tournament bracket expanded in 1985.
The 7-foot-1 Silva bulled his way through the Vols after struggling in the Pac-12 Tournament to help Oregon State build a 14-point halftime lead. The Beavers then hit seven 3s in the second half to hold off a late charge and win their first NCAA Tournament game since reaching the 1982 Elite Eight.
Oregon State moves on to face Oklahoma State on Sunday.
No. 1 Illinois 78, No. 16 Drexel 49: At Indianapolis, Kofi Cockburn muscled his way to 18 points and Illinois cruised past 16th-seeded Drexel in the Illini’s first game as a No. 1 seed in 16 years.
Illinois (23-6) will face eighth-seeded Loyola Chicago in the second round of the Midwest Region on Sunday.
No. 8 Loyola-Chicago 71, No. 9 Georgia Tech 60: At Indianapolis, Lucas Williamson scored 21 points in a dynamic performance by the defensive whiz, All-America forward Cameron Krutwig added 10, and eighth-seeded Loyola Chicago beat No. 9 seed Georgia Tech.
After trailing 43-40 midway through the second half, Loyola heated up from beyond the arc and clamped down on defense, forcing Georgia Tech (17-9) into a series of missed shots and ugly turnovers during the decisive final five minutes.
No. 4 Oklahoma St. 69, No. 13 Liberty 60: At Indianapolis, Cade Cunningham didn’t have an explosive debut, but did just enough to lead Oklahoma State past Liberty.
Cunningham scored 15 points — nine straight in the final minutes — as No. 4 seed Oklahoma State won its first NCAA Tournament game since 2009. Avery Anderson III led the Cowboys with 21 points.
Cunningham, the Big 12 Conference player of the year, struggled for most his debut until his late surge gave OSU (21-8) breathing room against the stubborn Flames (23-6).
No. 11 Syracuse 78, No. 6 San Diego St. 62: At Indianapolis, No. 11 seed Syracuse held sixth-seeded San Diego State without a field goal for nearly a quarter of the game, sweet-shooting Buddy Boeheim hit seven 3-pointers and finished with 30 points, and the Orange cruised into the second round.
Boeheim finished 7 of 10 from beyond the arc and 11 of 15 from the field, and Marek Dolezaj added 11 points as Syracuse (17-9) advanced to play third-seeded West Virginia for a spot in the Sweet 16.
The Orange were trailing 18-14 midway through the first half when they clamped down on defense, holding San Diego State (23-5) without a field goal the rest of the half.
No. 3 West Virginia 84, No. 14 Morehead St. 67: At Indianapolis, Miles McBride scored 18 of his 30 points after halftime to help West Virginia pull away from Morehead State, giving coach Bob Huggins his 900th career victory.
McBride was terrific from the start for the third-seeded Mountaineers (19-9) in the Midwest Region matchup. The 6-foot-2 sophomore made his first five shots and finished 11 for 17 from the floor with six rebounds and six assists.
No. 10 Rutgers 60, No. 7 Clemson 56: At Indianapolis, Geo Baker scored 13 points, including the decisive layup with 10 seconds left, and 10th-seeded Rutgers beat No. 7 seed Clemson for its first NCAA Tournament victory in 38 years.
Rutgers (16-11) was last selected for the NCAAs in 1991, an appearance that ended with a first-round loss to Arizona State. The Scarlet Knights’ last victory in the tournament came in 1983 against a school that’s since changed its name from Southwest Louisiana to just Louisiana.
The drought is over for Rutgers, which will face No. 2 seed Houston on Sunday.
No. 2 Houston 87, No. 15 Cleveland St. 56: At Bloomington, Ind., Quentin Grimes scored 18 points and Houston coach Kelvin Sampson tied John Wooden on the career victories list as the Cougars beat 15th-seeded Cleveland State.
Sampson earned his 664th win, No. 38 all-time, in his first game at Assembly Hall since resigning as Indiana’s coach in February 2008.
SOUTH
No. 1 Baylor 79, No. 16 Hartford 55: At Indianapolis, MaCio Teague scored 22 points and top-seeded Baylor shook off a slow-as-molasses start to roll past 16th-seeded Hartford.
Baylor opened its March Madness run at the same stadium the Final Four will take place in during the first week of April. The Bears (23-2) will next face ninth-seeded Wisconsin.
Teague went 4 for 8 from 3-point range, Davion Mitchell scored 12 points and the Bears did what 1s do to 16s — slowly overpowered them with waves of talent.
No. 9 Wisconsin 85, No. 8 North Carolina 62: At West Lafayette, Ind., North Carolina coach Roy Williams lost his first opening-round NCAA Tournament game in 30 tries as ninth-seeded Wisconsin blew out his eighth-seeded Tar Heels.
Brad Davison scored 29 points for the Badgers, who negated North Carolina’s size advantage by draining 13 of 27 3-pointers. The Badgers (18-12) had lost four of five entering the tournament.
No. 5 Villanova 73, No. 12 Winthrop 63: At Indianapolis, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had 22 points and 12 rebounds, and fifth-seeded Villanova pulled away in the second half for a victory over Winthrop.
Villanova (17-6) had lost both games since senior point guard and Big East co-player of the year Collin Gillespie tore a ligament in his left knee during the Wildcats’ victory over then-No. 14 Creighton on March 3.
But Robinson-Earl delivered when the Wildcats needed him, making four free throws that launched a 9-0 run to give Villanova its biggest lead at 60-47. The Wildcats will face 13th-seeded North Texas in the second round on Sunday.
No. 13 North Texas 78, No. 4 Purdue 69 (OT): At Indianapolis, Jason Hamlet scored 24 points and Thomas Bell had 16, along with some game-changing defense in overtime, to lift 13th-seeded North Texas past No. 4 seed Purdue.
Hamlet and Bell led the Mean Green (18-9) to a regular-season Conference USA title last year but missed a chance at the tournament when the season was canceled by COVID-19.
No. 6 Texas Tech 65, No. 11 Utah St. 53: At Bloomington, Ind., Mac McClung scored 16 points in his first NCAA Tournament game and Kyler Edwards added 12 to help sixth-seeded Texas Tech pull away from 11th-seeded Utah State.
The Red Raiders (18-10) snapped a two-game losing streak and made new memories in the tournament after their most recent appearance, a loss to Virginia in the 2019 national championship game.
No. 3 Arkansas 85, No. 14 Colgate 68: At Indianapolis, Justin Smith had 29 points and 13 rebounds, and Arkansas shut down high-scoring Colgate.
The 14th-seeded Raiders (14-2) had upset pickers out of their seats early with a slew of 3-pointers and a 16-2 run to go up by 14. The No. 3 Razorbacks (23-6) restored some bracket order with a 19-0 run spanning halftime and scored 10 straight points late to pull away. Arkansas advanced to face sixth-seeded Texas Tech in the second round.
No. 7 Florida 75, No. 10 Virginia Tech 70 (OT): At Indianapolis, Colin Castleton scored 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, Tre Mann hit a step-back 3-pointer with 23 seconds left in overtime and seventh-seeded Florida held off No. 10 seed Virginia Tech.
Castleton was dominant on the inside and Mann showed up with a pair of key 3-pointers late for the Gators (15-9).
Mann hit a 3-pointer with 2:49 left in regulation, a shot that became huge as Virginia Tech rallied in the closing seconds and forced overtime. Mann’s second big 3-pointer gave the Gators a 74-70 lead and proved enough after Cordell Pemsel’s missed jumper with 10 seconds left.