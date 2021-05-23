If you’re looking for some summer daytrips into Yakima Valley’s past, the National Register of Historic Places has your roadmap.
The register, maintained by the U.S. Department of Interior, lists places that must be preserved because of their historic value.
In Yakima County, 70 sites have earned a place on the National Register, which has a searchable database where you can read the applications that were filed explaining the historical significance of each site.
They range from government buildings to private homes, churches to a military encampment.
Here’s just eight of them. Bear in mind that some of these sites may be on private property and not open to the public, or may be subject to COVID-19 restrictions on their hours of operation.
Old North Yakima Historic DistrictLocated in the heart of downtown Yakima, the district comprises the area between North Front Street, Staff Sgt. Pendleton Way, North First Street and East Yakima Avenue. The district is comprised of nine historic buildings, including the old Yakima train depot, Yakima’s old City Hall, the Opera House (which was also the first brewpub after Prohibition), and the Cascade and Senator apartments.
Lenore Lambert, a former Yakima County commissioner and Yakima City Council member, led the effort to preserve the district, which was once the core of Yakima.
Masonic Temple/Hotel MaisonToday, it’s a boutique hotel on East Yakima Avenue near the old Yakima Mall, but the building that houses the Hotel Maison was once the proud meeting place of Yakima’s Freemasons.
Yakima Lodge No. 24 proposed building a grand temple in the city in 1910. The plan was to rent out the first four floors for office space, while the Masons would use the upper two floors for lodge meetings and ceremonies in a room they planned to be a replica of Solomon’s Temple.
Ground was broken that year, and the building was completed in September 1911, when the keystone for the front entrance arch — hewn from a stone brought from a Jerusalem quarry traditionally associated with Solomon’s Temple — was set in place.
The Masons used the building until 1965, when it passed through various owners until JEM Development spent $4 million to create the hotel.
Artifacts from the lodge, including two ceremonial pillars, can be seen at the Yakima Valley Museum.
Capitol TheatreFrederick Mercy Sr. opened what was then known as “The Mercy” in April 1920 as a vaudeville house, considered at the time one of the largest in the Pacific Northwest. In time, it would gain its current name, and see acts such as the Von Trapp Family Singers, the Metropolitan Opera’s traveling ballet company and violinist Yehudi Menuhin grace its stage. It also showed movies, as motion pictures supplanted vaudeville as entertainment for the masses.
A fire in August 1975 heavily damaged the theater, but it was restored through a community effort that raised the funds needed to not just restore the building to its original glory, but to make improvements with additional space.
Today, the theater is home to various traveling shows, as well as the Yakima Symphony Orchestra and the Yakima Town Hall Series, which brings speakers from around the country to Yakima.
William O. Douglas Federal BuildingBuilt from New Hampshire granite and Indiana limestone, the federal courthouse in downtown Yakima opened in June 1912, housing both the federal court as well as Yakima’s post office. The post office occupied the first floor, which has since been turned into an additional courtroom.
The building, over time, would also house the U.S. Marshal’s Office, the federal Reclamation Service (today’s Bureau of Reclamation) and the Weather Bureau (National Weather Service). The building was added onto twice, once in 1926 and again in 1940.
In 1978, the building was renamed in honor of the nation’s longest-serving Supreme Court justice and former Yakima resident.
Carbonneau MansionToday it’s home to Findery Flowers and Gifts, but the castle-like house at 620 S. 48th Ave. in Yakima was once the home of the richest woman in the Klondike.
Belinda Mulrooney Carbonneau, an Irish immigrant with a keen sense for business, made her fortune in the Yukon gold rush by operating a bar and hotel for those attracted to the gold fields. It was said that she made $100 a day just from the gold dust she swept off the floor each night.
On her opening day, Carbonneau made $6,000 just on drinks sold at the bar.
In 1910, Carbonneau came to Yakima and built her grand home, where she would entertain friends such as former U.S. President William Howard Taft.
Ahtanum St. Joseph MissionSt. Joseph Mission, 17740 Ahtanum Road, was the first Christian church in the Yakima Valley, established in 1852. Priests of the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate, who first came into the Valley in 1847, were invited by Yakama leaders Owhi and Kamiakin to set up a church in the Valley along the banks of Ahtanum Creek.
At the mission, the priests compiled the first Sahaptin dictionary, as well as taught French, Latin and English to the Yakama, of whom 400 were baptized into the Catholic church.
The original hut-like church was burned down by federal troops who falsely believed the priests were arming the Yakama during the fighting between the Yakama and the U.S. Army. The current church and rectory were built in 1867 when the mission was re-established and is today affiliated with Holy Family Church.
Mass is celebrated there on the first Sundays of the month from April through November.
James Gleed BarnIn 1879, James and Sarah Gleed, who had come from Illinois to the Yakima Valley by way of Pueblo, Colo., established a 160-acre homestead on land west of today’s Yakima along the Naches River. Gleed chose a drier portion than some of his neighbors, but he knew that with irrigation, it would be as productive as the riverbottoms.
Two years later, the Gleeds moved from their log cabin into a two-story Victorian frame house and hired local men to build a barn from heavy timbers hauled from The Dalles. His farm proved productive, and his family lived on the homestead until 1971.
Today, the barn, at 1960 Old Naches Highway is the only remaining structure from his original homestead in the community that today bears his name.
Yellowstone TrailIn 1912, South Dakota businessman Joseph W. Parmley and a group of like-minded entrepreneurs conceived of what could be considered the nation’s first interstate highway, the Yellowstone Trail.
Unlike today’s federal highway system, the Yellowstone Trail, which ran from what is now Seattle’s Pioneer Square to Plymouth, Mass., was a private venture, and the company didn’t build a single mile of roadway. Instead, Parmley and his associates mapped out the route and persuaded communities to grade and maintain their portion of the roadway, with the idea that it would bring tourist traffic to those areas.
Its route passed through Central Washington and the Yakima Valley, and markers throughout the area show where old highway had passed. On Grandview Pavement Road, there is a memorial to the highway that includes pieces of its original concrete pavement.
Maps of the entire route can be found at www.yellowstonetrail.org.
Yakama Indian Agency/Mary L. Goodrich LibraryBuilt in 1922, the building at the corner of S. Elm Street and Washington Avenue in Toppenish served as the Yakama Indian Agency’s headquarters.
The agency was originally housed at Fort Simcoe, but it was decided to move it closer to reservation’s commercial center in Toppenish. The Toppenish Commercial Club had the building constructed for the agency, which served as the federal government’s official representative to the Yakama and oversaw such things as farming and forestry leases, finding jobs for Yakama citizens and administering construction projects.
In 1954, the building became the Mary L. Goodrich Library, named for Toppenish’s founding librarian. Today, the library is part of the Yakima Valley Library system.
Fort Simcoe State ParkLocated almost 30 miles west of Toppenish, Fort Simcoe first served as a U.S. Army base and later a boarding school where the government engaged in what many historians call cultural genocide.
The fort was established Aug. 8, 1856, just a year after the 14 bands and tribes that form the Yakama Nation signed the Treaty of 1855, in which they ceded more than 11 million acres of land to the federal government and were ordered on to the 1.3-million-acre reservation.
The federal troops were charged with keeping the peace between Yakamas and settlers who began encroaching on Native land in violation of the treaty.
Unlike the stereotypical western fort with its tall stockade fence and watch towers, Fort Simcoe’s perimeter was marked by a series of blockhouses where, in the event of an attack, soldiers could go into, shut the heavy doors and fire through small gunports in the thick wooden walls.
The fort was never attacked, and in 1859 the post was closed and turned over as headquarters for the Yakama Indian Agency, which established a boarding school on the grounds.
At the school Yakama boys had their long hair shorn, children were given Anglicized names, forced to become Protestant Christians and forbidden from speaking their native language as part of an effort to eradicate Yakama culture and force their assimilation into American society.
The boarding school closed in 1922, and in 1956 the fort became a state park. A Washington State Discover Pass is required to visit the park.