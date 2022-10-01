FORT WORTH, Texas —
Max Duggan ran 67 yards for one of two touchdowns and threw for three scores, leading TCU to a rout of
No. 18 Oklahoma 55-24. It’s the second consecutive loss for new Sooners coach Brent Venables.
OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel was knocked out of the game in the second quarter when he was hit while sliding by TCU linebacker Jamoi Hodge, who was ejected for targeting.
The Horned Frogs (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) had four touchdowns of at least 62 yards, topped by Taye Barber’s 73-yard catch during a 27-point first quarter.
No. 4 Michigan 27
Iowa 14
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Blake Corum rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown, J.J. McCarthy threw for 155 yards and a touchdown in Michigan’s win over Iowa.
The Wolverines (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) were able to consistently move the ball against the Hawkeyes (3-2, 1-1), who came into the game leading the nation in scoring defense and ranked sixth in total defense and rushing defense. Michigan had 327 yards, including 172 rushing yards.
No. 14 Mississippi 22
No. 7 Kentucky 19
OXFORD, Miss. — Austin Keys and Jared Ivey each forced fumbles in the final three minutes, both inside the red zone, and Mississippi held off Kentucky.
Keys and Ivey forced Wildcats quarterback Will Levis to fumble on consecutive possessions with AJ Finley and Tavius Robinson recovering both, respectively. Both plays stopped potential game-winning drives inside the 20 to preserve the victory for the Rebels (5-0, 1-0 SEC).
No. 12 Utah 42
Oregon St. 16
SALT LAKE CITY — Cameron Rising threw for 199 yards and three touchdowns and added 73 yards and a score on the ground to lead Utah past Oregon State.
Purdue 20
No. 21 Minnesota 10
MINNEAPOLIS — Devin Mockobee rushed for 102 yards and a late touchdown to pad Purdue’s lead, and the Boilermakers’ defense fueled yet another takedown of a ranked opponent — this time Minnesota.
No. 25 Kansas St. 37
Texas Tech 28
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Adrian Martinez rushed for 171 yards and three touchdowns and threw for another score to give Kansas State the edge over Texas Tech.
