BOULDER, Colorado —
J.T. Shrout threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Montana Lemonious-Craig in overtime, powering Colorado to a 20-13 upset of California in interim coach Mike Sanford’s debut Saturday.
Jack Plummer had Mason Starling wide open for the score on first-and-goal from the 10 on Cal’s ensuing possession but strong safety Trevor Woods arrived just after the pass and popped the ball loose.
When Plummer’s fourth-down pass fell incomplete, the students stormed the field to celebrate Colorado’s first win of the season.
Sanford inherited a team that was off to just the fourth 0-5 start in school history, one that cost Karl Dorrell his job.
Bears kicker Dario Longhetto was good from 34 yards as time expired in the fourth quarter to send the game to overtime. Cal (3-3, 1-2 Pac-12) won the toss and chose to start out on defense.
The Buffs (1-5, 1-2) were setting up for Cole Becker’s 40-yard field goal in the extra period when a prolonged review showed that Lemonious-Craig’s right cleat was down just before he was shoved out of bounds by cornerback Collin Gamble.
Instead, Becker lined up for the extra point and gave Colorado its biggest lead at 17-10.
No. 1 Georgia 55
Vanderbilt 0
ATLANTA — Stetson Bennett threw for 289 yards and two touchdowns — his first scoring passes in nearly a month — and Georgia stamped its return to No. 1 with a rout.
Georgia (7-0, 4-0 SEC) led 28-0 at halftime and blew out the Commodores after three straight weeks of lackluster performances.
No. 5 Michigan 41
No. 10 Penn St. 17
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Donovan Edwards ran for a go-ahead, 67-yard touchdown and Blake Corum had a 61-yard run for a score on consecutive snaps in the third quarter as Michigan pulled away to top Penn State.
The Wolverines (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) finished with 418 yards rushing, gaining 7.6 yards per carry, against a team that was giving up fewer than 80 yards rushing per game to rank among college football’s leaders.
No. 9 Mississippi 48
Auburn 34
OXFORD, Miss. — Quinshon Judkins, Zach Evans and Jaxson Dart all ran for more than 100 yards as Mississippi rolled up 448 on the ground against Auburn in a win.
The Rebels had three 100-yard rushers in a single game for the first time since 1976, and are 7-0 for just the second time since 1962 and first time since 2014.
No. 18 Syracuse 24
No. 15 North Carolina St. 9
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Garrett Shrader hit Oronde Gadsden II with a pair of touchdown passes, Sean Tucker scored on a 25-yard run late, and Syracuse remained unbeaten and become eligible for the postseason.
Oklahoma 52
No. 19 Kansas 42
NORMAN, Okla. — Dillon Gabriel passed for 403 yards in his first game back after a concussion, and Oklahoma defeated Kansas to end its three-game losing streak.
Eric Gray ran for 176 yards, Marvin Mims had a career-high nine catches for 106 yards and Brayden Willis had five catches for a career-best 102 yards for the Sooners.
No. 22 Texas 24
Iowa St. 21
AUSTIN, Texas — Quinn Ewers threw for three touchdowns, linebacker Jaylan Ford produced two turnovers and Texas rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Iowa State.
Ewers’ third touchdown, a 3-yard pass to Xavier Worthy, put Texas up for good with 4:43 remaining.
No. 24 Illinois 26
Minnesota 14
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Chase Brown rushed for 180 yards on a career-high 41 carries and caught a 40-yard touchdown pass, Minnesota was limited to its fewest yards in five years, and Illinois won its fifth straight game.
The Illini (6-1, 3-1) became bowl eligible for the first time since 2019 and will end the day tied for first in the Big Ten West.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.