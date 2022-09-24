WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.
— Nate Wiggins broke up Sam Hartman’s fourth-down pass in the end zone to help No. 5 Clemson hold off No. 21 Wake Forest 51-45 in double overtime on Saturday.
Wiggins had been targeted frequently by Hartman and the Wake Forest receivers but came through to knock away Hartman’s final ball for A.T. Perry. He fell to the end zone turf, then sprung up to join his team in celebration.
D.J. Uiagalelei threw for 375 yards and five touchdowns to lead Clemson (4-0, 2-0 ACC), including the go-ahead score over the middle to Davis Allen to start the second overtime.
Hartman threw for 337 yards and a program-record six touchdowns for Wake Forest (3-1, 0-1), including two each to Jahmal Banks and Donavon Greene. But the Demon Deacons stalled out near midfield on a potential winning drive to end regulation, then couldn’t stop the Tigers in the first OT after starting off with Hartman’s TD throw to Perry.
No. 1 Georgia 39
Kent St. 22
ATHENS, Ga. — Brock Bowers scored two more touchdowns and Georgia survived a sloppy performance and surprisingly gritty effort from Kent State.
The Bulldogs (4-0) turned it over three times, struggled in the red zone, were burned on a fake punt and gave up several big plays to Kent State (1-3) in what was easily their worst performance of the season.
Kent State had a chance to make it a one-score game with less than 13 minutes remaining after Marquez Cooper scored on a 1-yard run to cap a 12-play, 75-yard drive. But a two-point conversion failed, leaving the Bulldogs with a 32-22 lead.
No. 4 Michigan 34
Maryland 27
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Blake Corum rushed for a career-high 243 yards and two touchdowns and Michigan topped Maryland in the Big Ten opener for both teams.
Corum had a career-high 30 carries. He became the first Michigan back to rush for 200 yards since Karan Higdon in 2017.
No. 14 Penn St. 33
Cent. Michigan 14
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Sean Clifford completed 22 of 34 passes for 217 yards and accounted for four touchdowns to lead Penn State.
Tight end Brenton Strange caught two touchdowns and Mitchell Tinsley caught one. Clifford and Kaytron Allen added touchdown runs for the Nittany Lions (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten).
No. 17 Baylor 31
Iowa St. 24
AMES, Iowa — Blake Shapen threw for 238 yards and three touchdowns as Baylor held on to beat Iowa State in the Big 12 opener for both teams.
The loss snapped the Cyclones’ 11-game home winning streak against conference rivals.
No. 24 Pittsburgh 45
Rhode Island 24
PITTSBURGH — Tailback Israel Abanikanda rushed for four touchdowns and quarterback Kedon Slovis was solid in his returned from injury as Pittsburgh beat Rhode Island.
The Panthers (3-1) rushed for 272 yards and scored at least 30 points for the ninth time in 11 games, and Slovis had plenty of help on the ground from Abanikanda, who had 19 carries for 177 yards.
UCLA 45
Colorado 17
BOULDER, Colorado — Zach Charbonnet ran for three touchdowns and Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw for two more to power UCLA to its seventh straight win.
The Bruins (4-0, 1-0 Pac-12) left Boulder with their first victory at Folsom Field since 2014 and their longest winning streak since winning their first eight games in 2005.
