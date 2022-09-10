AUSTIN, Texas — Will Reichard kicked a 33-yard field goal with 10 seconds left, and Bryce Young and No. 1 Alabama overcame a stifling defensive effort by Texas to earn a hard-fought 20-19 victory Saturday.
Young was hit and harassed by the Texas defense most of the game, but the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback put together a big fourth quarter.
He had a twisting, off-balance touchdown pass, and then a 20-yard scramble in the final minute to set up Reichard’s winning kick. Young easily dodged a blitzing defender, then had wide open field ahead of him to scamper.
Young’s clutch play rescued Alabama on an uncharacteristically sloppy day when the Crimson Tide (2-0) struggled with penalties and dropped passes and was forced into six consecutive punts in one stretch.
No. 3 Ohio St. 45
Arkansas St 12
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Marvin Harrison Jr. caught three touchdown passes from C.J. Stroud as the Buckeyes beat Arkansas State. Harrison had a career-best seven catches for 184 yards.
Marshall 26
No. 8 Notre Dame 21
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Steven Gilmore returned an interception 37 yards for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter and Khalan Labron ran for 163 yards as Marshall shocked Notre Dame, making Marcus Freeman the first Fighting Irish coach to lose his first three games.
No. 13 Utah 73
S. Utah 7
SALT LAKE CITY — Cameron Rising threw for 254 yards in the first half and Dalton Kincaid had 107 yards receiving and two touchdowns in Utah’s rout of Southern Utah.
No. 15 Miami 30
Southern Miss 7
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — A pair of third-quarter touchdowns — barely 2 minutes apart — changed the game, Henry Parrish rushed for 102 yards and a score, and Miami pulled away in the second half to beat Southern Miss.
No. 16 Arkansas 44
South Carolina 30
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Rocket Sanders ran for a career-high 156 yards and scored Arkansas’ first two touchdowns, and KJ Jefferson ran for a score and threw for another to lift the Razorbacks past the Gamecocks.
No. 18 N. Carolina St. 55
Charleston Southern 3
RALEIGH, N.C. — Devin Leary tied a program record by accounting for six touchdowns and No. 18 North Carolina State’s defense surrendered 150 total yards in the Wolfpack’s big win over Charleston Southern.
No. 23 Wake Forest 45
Vanderbilt 25
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Sam Hartman passed for 300 yards and four touchdowns in Wake Forest’s win over Vanderbilt, connecting on 18 of 27 passes after he missed the season opener against VMI because of a blood clot.
