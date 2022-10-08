PASADENA, Calif. — Dorian Thompson-Robinson passed for 299 yards and four TDs to become UCLA’s career leader in passing touchdowns, Zach Charbonnet rushed for a career high 198 yards and the 18th-ranked Bruins defeated No. 11 Utah 42-32 on Saturday.
Thompson-Robinson also had a rushing score for the Bruins, who are 6-0 overall for the first time since 2005, 3-0 in the Pac-12 and picked up the biggest victory in coach Chip Kelly’s five years in Westwood. They have won nine straight dating back to last season, which is their longest streak since running off 20 straight victories in 1997-98.
Thompson-Robinson’s only mistake came late in the fourth quarter when he was picked off by Clark Phillips III and returned 80 yards for a touchdown.
Cameron Rising passed for 287 yards and ran for a pair of scores for the Utes (4-2, 2-1), who had won five straight in the series by an average of 27 points.
No. 2 Georgia 42
Auburn 10
ATHENS, Ga. — Stetson Bennett scrambled 64 yards for a touchdown, Daijun Edwards scored three times on the ground and Georgia ran over listless Auburn.
No. 4 Michigan 31
Indiana 10
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Cornelius Johnson had a 29-yard touchdown catch midway through the third quarter to give Michigan the lead against Indiana.
No. 8 Tennessee 40
No. 25 LSU 13
BATON ROUGE, La. — Hendon Hooker passed for two touchdowns and Jabari Small ran for 127 yards and two scores for Tennessee.
No. 17 TCU 38
No. 19 Kansas 31
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Max Duggan passed for three touchdowns in the second half, the last a 24-yarder to Quinten Johnston with 1:36 left, to lift TCU past Kansas.
No. 23 Mississippi St. 40
Arkansas 17
STARKVILLE, Miss. —Will Rogers threw for three touchdowns and broke the Southeastern Conference record for career completions, Dillon Johnson rushed for 100 yards and two scores and Mississippi State beat Arkansas.
No. 24 Cincinnati 28
South Florida 24
CINCINNATI — Charles McClelland rushed for a career-high 179 yards and two touchdowns to help Cincinnati beat South Florida.
