EUGENE, Ore. — Bo Nix threw for 278 yards and five touchdowns and No. 10 Oregon handed No. 9 UCLA its first loss of the season with a 45-30 victory on Saturday.
The win extended Oregon’s winning streak at Autzen Stadium to 23 games, matching a school record. It is the third-best active home streak in the nation. The Ducks (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) have won six straight since a season-opening loss to Georgia and are the lone remaining undefeated team in Pac-12 conference play.
The loss snapped a nine-game overall winning streak for the Bruins, who have not won in Eugene since 2004. UCLA (6-1, 3-1) hasn’t defeated the Ducks since 2017.
Nix, a transfer from Auburn, is a mobile threat who has thrown for 17 touchdowns and rushed for eight this season. He completed 21 of 28 passes against the Bruins. His favorite target on Saturday was Troy Franklin, who had eight catches for 132 yards and two scores.
UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who was completing nearly 75% of his passes going into the game, threw for 262 yards and two touchdowns. Zach Charbonnet rushed for 136 yards and a score.
Oregon slowed UCLA’s ground game, allowing 186 rushing yards.
No. 2 Ohio St. 54
Iowa 10
COLUMBUS, Ohio — C.J. Stroud overcame a slow start to throw four second-half touchdown passes and Ohio State’s defense took advantage of six Iowa turnovers.
Tanner McCallister had two interceptions and Tommy Eichenberg had a pick-6 as Ohio State took advantage of an inept Iowa offense to consistently start drives with good field position.
Miyan Williams rushed for a first-half touchdown, and Stroud threw to Marvin Harrison, Emeka Egbuka, Julian Fleming and Mitch Rossi for second-half touchdowns.
No. 3 Tennessee 65
UT Martin 24
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tight end Princeton Fant ran for two touchdowns and threw for another for Tennessee.
The Volunteers (7-0) used the win over the FCS No. 14 Skyhawks (4-3) to prepare for upcoming SEC battles with Kentucky and Georgia.
Besides running for scores of 1 and 11 yards, Fant took a lateral from Joe Milton and hit Jalin Hyatt for a 66-yard TD to give the Vols their 52-7 halftime lead. Fant also dropped a wide-open pass that would have been a touchdown.
No. 5 Clemson 27
No. 14 Syracuse 21
CLEMSON, S.C. — Freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik rallied Clemson to two fourth-quarter touchdowns after replacing mistake-prone starter DJ Uiagalelei and the Tigers won their ACC-record setting 38th straight game at home.
Will Shipley ran for two touchdowns and a career-high 172 yards as the Tigers (8-0, 6-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) won their 14th straight overall — but not without a big-time scare from the Orange (6-1, 3-1).
Uiagalelei was picked off twice and had a fumble Ja’Had Carter returned 90 yards for a touchdown as Clemson trailed 21-10 at the half.
No. 13 Wake Forest 43
Boston College 15
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Sam Hartman threw five touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead Wake Forest.
The Demon Deacons (6-1, 2-1 ACC) looked crisp in their third consecutive victory.
All of Hartman’s touchdown throws — including two to both Taylor Morin and Jahmal Banks — were to receivers already in the end zone. He completed 25 of 40 passes for 313 yards.
No. 21 Cincinnati 29
SMU 27
DALLAS — Ryan Coe kicked a school-record five field goals, including a season-long 52-yarder, and Cincinnati broke up a game-tying two-point play in the closing minutes to hold on for a win over SMU.
Charles McClelland and Ryan Montgomery scored on runs of 76 yards and 1 yard for the Bearcats (6-1, 3-0 American), who won their 19th in a row against against AAC opponents.
Tyler Lavine scored on a 1-yard plunge with 1:57 to pull SMU (3-4, 1-2) within two, but Preston Stone’s 2-point conversion pass intended for Roderick Daniels Jr. was incomplete.
