BOULDER, Colo. — Bo Nix and the Oregon offense found creative ways to score, including an offensive lineman catching a touchdown pass and a linebacker scoring from short, as the eighth-ranked Ducks routed Colorado 49-10 on Saturday.
The Ducks (8-1, 6-0 Pac-12, No. 8 CFP) breezed to their eighth straight win since a 49-3 loss to No. 1 Georgia in the season opener.
The Ducks dialed up one gadget play after another, with offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. catching a 4-yard TD pass to open the scoring and linebacker Noah Sewell scoring on a 1-yard plunge. Even Nix got into the trick-play act by catching an 18-yard touchdown pass from tailback Bucky Irving.
No. 2 Ohio St. 21
Northwestern 7
EVANSTON, Ill. — Miyan Williams ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns, and Ohio State got all it could handle from Northwestern.
No. 7 TCU 34
Texas Tech 24
FORT WORTH, Texas — Derius Davis returned a punt 82 yards for a touchdown and Kendre Miller ran for the go-ahead score early in the fourth quarter as TCU reached 9-0 for the first time since 2010.
No. 17 North Carolina 31
Virginia 28
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Drake Maye threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as North Carolina rallied after halftime for the win.
No. 19 Tulane 27
Tulsa 13
TULSA, Okla. — Tyjae Spears ran for 157 yards and a touchdown and Shaadie Clayton-Johnson gained 106 as Tulane dominated on the ground.
Pittsburgh 19
No. 22 Syracuse 9
PITTSBURGH — Rodney Hammond ran for a career-high 124 yards and a touchdown while filling in for injured Israel Abanikanda and Pittsburgh shut down Syracuse to end a two-game losing streak.
