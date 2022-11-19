TEMPE, Ariz. — Damien Martinez ran for 137 yards and two touchdowns in No. 25 Oregon State’s 31-7 win over Arizona State on Saturday.
The Beavers (8-3, 5-3 Pac-12) won for just the second time at ASU since 1972; they were 1-19 on the road against the Sun Devils going into the game.
The Sun Devils (3-8, 2-6) played their final home game of the season, falling to 2-6 under interim coach Shaun Aguano, who replaced Herm Edwards on Sept. 20.
The Beavers dominated, especially in the second half. They had 28 first downs to Arizona State’s 13.
Oregon State quarterback Ben Gulbrandson threw a touchdown pass and was 15 of 21 for 188 yards passing. His 8-yard touchdown run on a quarterback draw on third-and goal made it 28-7 Oregon State with 10 seconds left in the third quarter.
Arizona State went 67 yards in seven plays, keyed by Xazavian Valladay’s 39-yard run. Valladay ran 11 yards 1:53 to play in the first half to make it 7-7. Valladay finished with 109 yards in 13 carries.
But Gulbrandson connected with tight end Jack Velling for a 21-yard touchdown with 1:06 to go in the first half to put Oregon State ahead 14-7. The 75-yard drive took 45 seconds and four plays, two of them to a wide-open Velling.
No. 1 Georgia 16
Kentucky 6
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kenny McIntosh rushed for a career-best 143 yards, including a crucial 9-yard score late in the third quarter, and Georgia withstood Kentucky’s fourth-quarter rally for its second consecutive unbeaten season in the Southeastern Conference.
No. 3 Michigan 19
Illinois 17
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jake Moody made a go-ahead, 35-yard field goal with nine seconds left, lifting Michigan to a win over Illinois.
No. 4 TCU 29
Baylor 28
WACO, Texas — Griffin Kell kicked a 40-yard field goal on the final play of the game, and TCU scored nine points in the final 2:07 to avoid a potential playoff-busting loss.
No. 8 Alabama 34
Austin Peay 0
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama got breakout performances from Jase McClellan and Jermaine Burton against an overmatched FCS team.
Navy 17
No. 17 Central Florida 14
ORLANDO, Fla. — Fullback Daba Fofana rushed for 114 yards and Navy beat UCF without completing a pass.
No. 18 Notre Dame 44
Boston College 0
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Cornerback Benjamin Morrison had three interceptions, the Notre Dame defense forced two fumbles and the Fighting Irish scored on their first eight possessions to beat Boston College.
No. 19 Kansas St. 48
West Virginia 31
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Will Howard threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, Cincere Mason returned an interception for a TD and Kansas State moved closer to a berth in the Big 12 championship game by beating West Virginia.
No. 20 Florida St. 49
Louisiana-Lafayette 17
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Jordan Travis and Treshaun Ward each had a pair of touchdown runs in the first half and Florida State ran for 251 yards, routing Louisiana.
