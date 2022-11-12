COLUMBUS, Ohio — Miyan Williams rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown before leaving with an injury late in the first half, C.J Stroud threw five TD passes and No. 2 Ohio State buried Indiana 56-14 on Saturday.
Williams went down awkwardly on his right ankle and had to be helped to a cart and taken to the locker room with 2:17 left in the half. That came after the Buckeyes had pushed the score to 28-7 on Williams’ 48-yard scoring run.
“We’ll have to see, but it didn’t look like, based on what we saw here in the locker room, that it was going to be something that was going to be really long term,” coach Ryan Day said. “We’ll see how he feels overnight, and then you’re hoping to get (Henderson) back for next week.”
Buckeyes freshman Dallen Hayden rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown. Wide receiver Xavier Johnson lined up as a back and ran for a 71-yard TD in the fourth quarter.
The Buckeyes (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten, No. 2 CFP) had piled up 377 yards by the time Williams left the game and finished with 662. Stroud was 17 for 28 for 297 yards against the Hoosiers (3-7, 1-6).
No. 3 Michigan 34
Nebraska 3
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Blake Corum ran for 162 yards and a touchdown, helping Michigan stay undefeated.
No. 5 Tennessee 66
Missouri 24
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Hendon Hooker threw for 355 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for a score to lead Tennessee past Mizzou.
No. 7 LSU 13
Arkansas 10
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Josh Williams ran for 122 yards and a touchdown, Harold Perkins Jr. had four sacks and two forced fumbles and the defense for LSU held Arkansas to 249 yards.
No. 12 Clemson 31
Louisville 16
CLEMSON, S.C. — DJ Uiagalelei threw for a touchdown and ran for another and Will Shipley hurdled Louisville’s M.J. Griffin on the way for a 25-yard score as Clemson won its 39th straight at home.
Connecticut 36
No. 19 Liberty 33
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Zion Turner threw a 30-yard scoring pass to Kevens Clercius late in the fourth quarter to lead UConn over Liberty.
No. 20 Notre Dame 35
Navy 32
BALTIMORE — Braden Lenzy reached around a defender with both arms to make a spectacular touchdown catch, one of four TD passes by Drew Pyne before halftime in Notre Dame’s win over Navy.
Purdue 31
No. 21 Illinois 24
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Aidan O’Connell passed for 237 yards and three scores, two to Payne Durham, and Purdue beat Illinois to turn the Big Ten West race into a muddled mess.
