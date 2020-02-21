SEATTLE — The Huskies hadn’t always been rewarded with a victory following a hard-fought performance.
Four weeks ago, Washington went to Los Angeles and went into overtime twice before losing by a combined eight points.
Friday night, the Huskies extracted a little bit of revenge against USC and claimed a 75-66 women’s basketball victory, which snapped a two-game skid.
Washington raced out early, controlled the game for 35 minutes and led by 12 points in the third quarter before holding off the Trojans at the end.
USC began the fourth quarter with an 11-6 run to cut its deficit to 61-58 with 4:07 remaining.
That’s when the Huskies answered with three consecutive three-pointers, including two by Amber Melgoza, who finished with a game-high 23 points on 10-for-19 shooting.
Melgoza drained both shots from nearly the same spot on the floor — on the wing near the UW bench — and held her follow-through for several seconds after her second three-pointer gave UW a 67-70.
Seconds later, Missy Peterson drilled a three-pointer that gave the Huskies a 10-point lead and essentially secured the victory.
Haley Van Dyke scored 13 points while JaQuaya Miller and Ali Bamberger each added 10 for UW.
Miller received her start in place of sophomore forward Darcy Rees, who will miss the rest of the season due to a stress fracture in her right foot.
Washington, which plays host to No. 8 UCLA on Sunday, improved to 12-14, 4-11 in the Pac-12.
Freshman forward Alissa Pili finished with 19 points and sophomore guard Desiree Caldwell had 13 for USC, which fell to 13-13 and 5-10.
Washington used an 18-7 run at the end of the first quarter to take a 24-17 lead into the second.
The Huskies led 40-30 at halftime, which was a good omen considering they’re 0-8 in games when they’re trailing or tied at the break.
No. 8 UCLA 70, Washington St. 62: At Pullman, Charisma Osborne had a career-high 32 points and 11 rebounds and UCLA rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Washington State.
Trailing 61-57 with 3:30 remaining, Osborne was fouled on a 3-point attempt. She made all three free throws, pulling the Bruins within a point. Kiana Jefferson made two baskets and Osborne hit a jumper with 1:14 left to close out the Cougars.
The Bruins (23-3, 12-3 Pac-12) won despite shooting just 34% from the field and committing 17 turnovers.
Borislava Hristova scored 29 points for Washington State (11-16, 4-11 Pac-12), which lost its fourth straight.
No. 3 Oregon 93, California 61: At Berkeley, Calif., Sabrina Ionescu recorded her NCAA-best 25th career triple-double with 17 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds. leading Oregon to its 13th straight win.
Erin Boley hit six of her eight 3-pointers in the first half on the way to 24 points as the Ducks (25-2, 14-1 Pac-12) closed in on another conference title. Ruthy Hebard had 20 points — making 10 of 13 shots — and 15 rebounds for Oregon.
Ionescu shot 7 for 9 in the seventh triple-double of her career that came on the road. Back home in her native Bay Area, Ionescu received a rousing ovation when introduced before the game and again when she left for good with 4:27 remaining.
Jaelyn Brown scored 26 points on 10-for-25 shooting and Cailyn Crocker added 15 points to lead Cal (10-16, 2-13).
No. 4 Stanford 63, No. 15 Oregon St. 60: At Stanford, Calif., Kiana Williams hit two key jumpers in the final two minutes and finished with 24 points as Stanford held off a late rally by Oregon State.
Destiny Slocum matched her season-high with 26 points for the Beavers. Taylor Jones added 14 points and Mikayla Pivec 13.
Kat Tudor hit a quick 3-pointer as the Beavers (19-8, 7-8 Pac-12) closed within 63-60 with 27.8 seconds left, her first points of the game.
Oregon State then forced a turnover with 17.3 seconds left and called a timeout. Stanford (24-3, 13-2) never allowed a clean shot and a desperation shot at the buzzer fell short.
Williams hit a jumper to put Stanford ahead 59-45 with 7:06 left to play. Oregon State responded with a 10-0 run to close the gap five minutes later.
No. 11 Arizona 85, Utah 69: At Salt Lake City, Sam Thomas scored a career-high 31 points and Arizona eased past Utah without injured leading scorer Aari McDonald.
McDonald, ranked eighth in the nation at 20.5 points per game and with a streak of 62 consecutive games scoring in double figures, was out due to a lower leg injury.
The Wildcats (22-4, 11-4 Pac-12) won their fourth straight game and have won 22 regular-season games for the first time since 2003-04. They have 11 conference wins for the first time since 2004-05.
Lucia Alonso scored 14 points, Dominique McBryde 12 and Cate Reese 11. Arizona shot 50% overall, made 10 of 19 from the arc and 23 of 26 free throws.
Brynna Maxwell made 5 of 8 from the arc and scored 22 points with five assists while Dru Gylten scored 16 points for the Utes (12-14, 5-10), who have lost three in a row.
No. 21 Arizona St. 65, Colorado 59: At Boulder, Colo., Reili Richardson and Ja’Tavia Tapley scored 16 points apiece and Arizona State rallied past Colorado.
Arizona State (19-8, 9-6 Pac-12) made 7 of 8 free throws in the final 28 seconds to secure the win.
Emma Clarke had 12 points to lead Colorado (15-11, 4-11). Peanut Tuitele and Quinessa Caylao-Do added 11 points each for the Buffaloes.