EUGENE, Ore. — Will Richardson scored 21 points, including 17 in the second half, and No. 17 Oregon rallied for a 68-60 victory over 16th-ranked Colorado on Thursday night.
The Ducks (19-6, 8-4 Pac-12) trailed by 12 points early in the second half but went on a 10-0 run in the waning minutes to overtake the Buffaloes (19-6, 8-4). The two teams are tied for the league lead.
Richardson also had nine rebounds. Payton Pritchard added 15 points for the Ducks.
Evan Battey and D’Shawn Schwartz each had 14 points for Colorado.
Oregon St. 70, Utah 51: At Corvallis, Ore., Kylor Kelley scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Oregon State (15-9, 5-7 Pac-12) to its most lopsided conference win of the season.
Kelley was a problem for Utah (14-10, 5-7) at both ends of the court. He was 7 of 10 from the field with five dunks, and also blocked two shots. The 7-foot senior post leads the Pac-12 and is second nationally in blocked shots.
Utah never got closer than 15 points in the second half after trailing 35-19 at the break.
Arizona 68, California 52: At Berkeley, Calif., Zeke Nnaji had 21 points and five rebounds, and Arizona overcame a sluggish game offensively.
Dylan Smith added 14 points and Nico Mannion had 10 points and five assists to help the Wildcats (17-7, 7-4 Pac-12) bounce back from a home loss to UCLA.
Matt Bradley had 19 points and eight rebounds for California (10-4, 4-7).
Arizona St. 74, Stanford, 69: At Stanford, Calif., Remy Martin scored 24 points, including a key layup in the final 32 seconds, helping Arizona State hold on to beat Stanford.
Alonzo Verge, Jr. added 19 points for the Sun Devils (16-8, 7-4 Pac-12), who won their fourth straight and sixth of seven overall. Kimani Lawrence had 11 points.
Women
No. 1 South Carolina 79, Auburn 53: At Columbia, S.C., Freshmen Aliyah Boston and Zia Cooke had 13 points apiece, and South Carolina overcame a sluggish start before rolling past Auburn for its 18th straight victory.
Auburn (8-14, 2-9) trailed just 22-19 early in the second quarter. But South Carolina regrouped for a 20-4 burst to take a 42-23 halftime lead on the way to its 10th straight win over the Tigers.
No. 9 Louisville 66, No. 4 North Carolina St. 59: At Raleigh, N.C., Jazmine Jones scored 19 points, and Louisville locked down defensively to beat fourth-ranked North Carolina State in a matchup of the Atlantic Coast Conference’s top two teams.
N.C. State (22-2, 11-2) entered the night with the program’s highest ranking since January 2000, but the Wolfpack shot just 32%, including 5 of 20 from 3-point range, after entering the night ranked in the top 20 nationally in 3-point percentage.
No. 15 Gonzaga 56, San Francisco 38: At Spokane, LeeAnne Wirth and Melody Kempton scored 10 points apiece, and Gonzaga rebounded from the loss that ended its 21-game winning streak by defeating San Francisco.
Gonzaga (24-2, 13-1 West Coast Conference) matched its best-ever start from the 2004-05 season with its 15th consecutive win at home.