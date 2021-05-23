Thanks to the wide variety of Central Washington museums, visitors can learn about the lives of plants, animals and people over thousands of years, from survival before the most recent Ice Age to present-day harvesting techniques for apples and the region’s other agricultural bounty.
The COVID-19 pandemic shuttered most museums for more than a year. Some are normally open only from early or late spring to early or late fall, so it’s always best to check before you visit. That’s more important than ever as museum volunteers and staff adjust museum hours.
- Yakima Valley Museum, 2105 Tieton Drive, Yakima. www.yvmuseum.org, 509-248-0747
Primarily a history museum, the Yakima Valley Museum is responsible for a collection of more than 48,000 objects ranging from ancient animal and plant remains to regalia created by Yakama Nation and other Plateau people and a midcentury dining room set. The museum also celebrates arts and culture.
- McAllister Museum of Aviation, 2008 S. 16th Ave., Yakima. www.mcallister museum.org, 509-457-4933
Located at the east end of the Yakima Air Terminal-McAllister Field, the McAllister Museum of Aviation honors Charlie McAllister, a Yakima Valley aviation pioneer and longtime flight instructor.
- Central Washington Agricultural Museum, 4508 Main St. in Union Gap (Fullbright Park). centralwaagmuseum.org, 509-457-8735
Home to more than 150 antique tractors, over 1,000 pieces of historic machinery and acres of exhibits, the Central Washington Agricultural Museum features farm equipment from various eras, as well as a fully working blacksmith’s shop and a sawmill. It’s also home to the Olde Yakima Letterpress Museum.
- Yakama Nation Cultural Center, 100 Spiel-yi Loop in Toppenish. www.yakamamuseum.com, 509-865-2800
The Yakama Nation Cultural Center houses not just the Yakama Nation Museum, but the tribe’s Heritage Theater, Winter Lodge, Yakama Nation Library and gift shop. The 12,000-square-foot museum includes dioramas and other interpretive exhibits as well as artifacts. It tells the nation’s creation story and its history before and after the signing of the Treaty of 1855.
- Northern Pacific Railway Museum, 10 Asotin Ave., Toppenish. https://npry
- museum.org, 509-865-1911
Located in a depot built in 1911, this museum near downtown Toppenish is a must-see for railroad buffs. Inside the building, visitors will see a passenger waiting room recreated to resemble what it looked like in the 1920s, model trains and more. Outside, the museum’s collection of railroad engines, cars and related transportation vehicles includes a 1912 wooden caboose, passenger and freight cars and a steam locomotive.
- American Hop Museum, 22 S. B St., Toppenish. https://americanhopmuseum.org
- , 509-865-4677
The rich history of the hop industry since the 1500s. Fascinating murals, displays, photos, implements and a colonial brewery exhibit. Enjoy a wonderful gift shop on site. The museum is open May 1 through Sept. 30. But as the pandemic continues, it’s good to check ahead.
- Sunnyside Historical Museum, 704 S. Fourth St., Sunnyside. https://sunny side-wa.gov/155/Museum
- , 509-837-6010
The Sunnyside Historical Museum gets into the finer details of Lower Valley people and their stories, specifically the Sunnyside area. The distinctive white building at 704 S. Fourth St. is closed October through May, as are some other attractions in the Yakima Valley, so be sure and check before heading over.
- John Clymer Museum and Gallery, 416 N. Pearl St., Ellensburg. www.clymer
- museum.org, 509-962-6416
The museum’s mission is to preserve, research and interpret the art and life of John Clymer, a famous commercial and creative illustrator from Ellensburg. He created artwork for advertisements along with dozens of covers for the Saturday Evening Post and oil paintings capturing his favorite subject, the West.
- CWU Museum of Culture and Environment, 1200 N. D St., Ellensburg. www.cwu.edu/museum, 509-963-2313
Located on the first floor of Dean Hall on the Central Washington University campus, the museum highlights diverse communities, voices and life experiences.
- Kittitas County Historical Museum, 114 E. Third Ave., Ellensburg.
- kchm.org, 509-925-3778
Located in the historic Cadwell Building, the Kittitas County Historical Museum displays include an antique doll collection, a Native American bag and basket collection, antique automobiles, items from early Kittitas County businesses, military items and more.
- Maryhill Museum of Art, 35 Maryhill Museum Drive, Goldendale. www.maryhill
- museum.org, 509-773-3733
Perched high above the Columbia River Gorge, the museum’s site and Beaux Arts architecture alone are worth a drive, but its collections are even more amazing. They include sculptures by Rodin, European and American paintings, items from European royalty and an impressive variety of chess sets.