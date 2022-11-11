It was a cool 41°F in Yakima on the morning of Dec. 7, 1941. Moritz “Morrie” Maier was hunting ducks on the Yakima River near his home in Selah when news broke that Japan had attacked Pearl Harbor. Just 16 years old then, the junior at Marquette High School would have to wait almost two more years before enlisting in the U.S. Navy in October 1943.
“I signed up just before my 18th birthday so I didn’t have to be drafted,” he said. Maier opted for “a hot meal and a place to sleep” over a foxhole and field rations. With four older brothers already serving in the U.S. Army, Morrie became the fifth blue star in his parents’ window.
After graduating in the top percent of his training class, Morrie began serving as an aviation radioman 2nd class in a General Motors TBM Avenger aboard the USS Fanshaw Bay. His three-man air squadron, VOC-2, led by pilot Lt. Bill Esders, flew the skies over the South Pacific. Their turret gunner, Denver Yarger, was in charge of manning the .50 caliber machine gun during flight and, after seeing Morrie’s poor penmanship, took notes in the logbook on his behalf as well. Recorded in this book are 129 flights, including 27 combat missions. Some even involved dropping 1,000-pound bombs on enemy targets.
Serving also as the plane’s tail-gunner, Morrie was in the middle of the action during the bloodiest battle in the Pacific: Okinawa. He recalled peering out his small window at the fighter jet escorting their bomber on a mission, “one second he was there and the next, just a ball of flames. The biggest ball of flame I had ever seen in my life. And I knew they weren’t aiming for him.” Too young to know any better about the danger they faced, he was only scared a handful of times. After returning stateside, though, Morrie was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medal, Presidential Unit Citation, and three stars in lieu of second, third, and fourth Air Medals.
Despite his lack of fear, medals such as these are awarded for “heroism or extraordinary achievement while participating in an aerial flight.” The PUC, for example, is granted to units as the equivalent of the Navy Cross. Upon receipt of his medals, he was honorably discharged.
On Dec. 25, 1945, more than two years after leaving home, Morrie found himself aboard a bus bound for Yakima. After finding out the young man’s home was just off the highway, the driver made a special stop to let him off early. It was around 2am that Christmas night when Morrie walked a quarter mile up the drive to his house. He knocked and his dad opened the door. “It was the only time I ever saw my dad cry,” he said, “after two years across the world, I was finally home.”
Today, Morrie lives a much quieter life in Selah with family and just celebrated his 97th birthday on Nov. 7.
