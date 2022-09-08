Football
McVay, Snead extend deals with Rams
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead have agreed to contract extensions through the 2026 season, keeping the defending Super Bowl champions’ brain trust in place with lucrative new deals.
The Rams announced the extensions Thursday, several hours before they opened the NFL’s 103rd season by hosting the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium.
McVay finalized his new deal several weeks ago, but the Rams waited to formally announce the extensions until Snead’s new contract was also completed. Los Angeles didn’t announce the financial terms of the deals, but both are expected to make them among the top-paid handful of people in their positions.
“They have been crucial to many of our successes that transcend wins and losses,” Rams owner Stan Kroenke said in a statement. “They epitomize the ‘We not me’ mantra that permeates the entire organization. Their extensions are well deserved. We look forward to many more exciting seasons at SoFi Stadium as Sean and Les continue to play meaningful roles within the organization and throughout the community.”
Clemson coach Swinney gets extension: Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has a reworked contract that will pay him $115 million over 10 seasons through 2031.
Swinney’s enhanced contract follows megadeals given to Alabama’s Nick Saban, Georgia’s Kirby Smart and Ohio State’s Ryan Day earlier this season. Swinney’s average yearly salary of $11.5 million sits only behind Saban’s $11.7 million average compensation.
The university’s board of trustees compensation committee approved the deal.
Motor sports
NASCAR returning to North Wilkesboro
RALEIGH, N.C. — NASCAR is returning to one of its original venues that it left more than a quarter-century ago — North Wilkesboro Speedway.
Gov. Roy Cooper and North Carolina native Dale Earnhardt Jr. joined the stock car body and the track’s owner on Thursday to announce that the track will host the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race next year — NASCAR’s 75th anniversary season.
“It’ll be something that people want to come from all over the country and enjoy — NASCAR All-Star week at North Wilkesboro Speedway — to enjoy the culture, the festivities, the history,” Marcus Smith, CEO of Speedway Motorsports, which owns the track, said at a news conference outside the North Carolina Museum of History in Raleigh. “We’re excited to revive it.”
The .625-mile (1-kilometer) asphalt oval, located almost 70 miles (113 kilometers) northwest of Charlotte, hosted the year-ending race in 1949 for what became the Cup Series. It became an annual stop on the schedule, hosting two races a year starting in 1951.
North Wilkesboro hosted more than 90 Cup races before it closed in 1996, a result of NASCAR’s dramatic growth during that time and arguments that it wasn’t large or fancy enough as the sport tapped into new markets. The track’s races went to New Hampshire and Texas.
Hamilton wants to stay at Mercedes: Lewis Hamilton insists he has no plans to retire from Formula One after this disappointing season, and the seven-time world champion added he wants to stay at Mercedes “until the day I die.”
Hamilton is winless through 15 races this season and sixth in the standings. He trails reigning world champion Max Verstappen by 152 points heading into the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday.
There’s been speculation Daniel Ricciardo could move to Mercedes as a reserve driver next season, then take over for Hamilton when the Briton’s contract expires at the end of 2023.
Briefly
Baseball: Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright tied the MLB record of 324 starts by a battery.
Basketball: Norris Cole — a two-time NBA champion with the Miami Heat — scored a game-high 20 points, capping it off by making the game-winning runner with 1.4 seconds remaining, and the U.S. rallied past Puerto Rico 85-84 in an AmeriCup quarterfinal game.
Soccer: Chelsea’s new American owners hired Graham Potter from Premier League rival Brighton despite his lack of experience coaching at soccer’s highest level.
Court: Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark pleaded no contest in Los Angeles to two counts of misdemeanor possession of an assault weapon and was sentenced to one year of probation and 40 hours of community service.
Hockey: Longtime NHL goaltender Ryan Miller and Olympic gold medal-winning women’s hockey stars Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureux-Morando headline the 2022 class of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame.
Golf: Play was suspended late in the first round of the BMW PGA Championship on the European tour following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96. The tour said there would be no play on Friday.
Tennis: U.S. Davis Cup captain Mardy Fish will miss the group stage matches in Glasgow, Scotland, next week because he got COVID-19, and Bob Bryan will fill in as acting captain.
Olympics: Indian Olympic officials were given a final warning by the IOC and told their hosting of the organization’s annual meeting in Mumbai next year was postponed and could yet be canceled.
Cycling: Remco Evenepoel, the overall leader, made a strong statement with a victory in the 18th stage at the Spanish Vuelta, holding off the attack of his challengers and sprinting for the win at the summit.
Obituary: Lance Mackey, one of mushing’s most colorful and accomplished champions, has died. The four-time Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race winner died Wednesday from cancer, his father and kennel announced on Facebook. He was 52.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.