Ram, Salisbury reach men’s doubles final
NEW YORK — Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury have a chance for the first U.S. Open men’s doubles three-peat in more than 90 years.
The No. 3-seeded team pulled out a 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 victory over the No. 2-seeded duo of Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek on Thursday, moving into the finals with their 17th straight victory in Flushing Meadows.
Ram and Salisbury will face 43-year-old Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden, the No. 6 seeds, on Friday. Bopanna and Ebden beat the veteran French team of Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert 7-6 (3), 6-2 in the first semifinal.
Ram, an American, and Salisbury, from Britain, haven’t lost at the U.S. Open since the 2020 semifinals. They are the first team to reach three straight finals in Flushing Meadows since the famed Australian duo of Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde from 1994-96, and can become the first to win it three straight times since Americans John Doeg and George Lott Jr. from 1928-30.
They surged ahead by breaking Dodig’s serve in the second game of the third set en route to a 3-0 lead, and the 39-year-old Ram eventually closed it out with a dominant service game in which Dodig and Krajicek could only get one ball back into play.
Cancun to host WTA Finals: The women’s tour will hold the WTA Finals in Cancun, Mexico, from Oct. 29 to Nov. 5, finally finding a site for the season-ending event. The tour has a one-year agreement with Cancun.
Charges dropped against Aces’ Williams
LAS VEGAS — Criminal charges were dropped Thursday against Las Vegas Aces player Riquna Williams after the alleged victim in a July domestic violence incident at their home stopped cooperating with prosecutors ahead of a preliminary hearing to determine if the case should go to trial.
Williams’ attorney, Brandon Albright, told reporters that Williams hopes to rejoin the team for WNBA playoffs that begin next week. Williams did not speak in court and declined outside court to comment.
“It’s our hope that in short order she’ll be able to join her team,” Albright said.
The 33-year-old shooting guard nicknamed “Bay Bay” was a key member of last year’s Aces championship run. But she hasn’t played this season because of a back injury. She is on the roster but was barred from the team following her arrest.
Deputy Clark County District Attorney Taylor Reeves told Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Amy Wilson that prosecutors became unable to reach Williams’ wife, who moved to Florida after Williams’ arrest on July 25. Police said the two argued about breaking up after about four years together. They married last September.
“She stopped responding to our office,” Reeves told the judge.
Sharma takes early lead at Irish Open
STRAFFAN, Ireland — Shane Lowry made seven birdies and shot 4-under 68 Thursday at The K Club to lie three shots off the Irish Open lead held by Shubhankar Sharma of India after the first round of the European tour event.
Aggrieved at being overlooked by Europe Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald, Adrian Meronk began birdie-birdie and shot 69 in a solid start to his title defense.
On a day when Rory McIlroy — the big draw this week along with home favorite Lowry — felt the love of the crowds and also shot 69, Sharma produced a bogey-free round of 65 in sweltering conditions in the afternoon to finish with a one-stroke lead over five players: Jordan Smith, Ross Fisher, Marcel Schneider, Kristian Krogh Johannessen and 52-year-old Thomas Bjorn.
Briefly
Baseball: Adolis Garcia will be placed on the 10-day IL by the Rangers after an MRI revealed a patella tendon strain in his right knee. ... Braves Michael Soroka is out for the season with forearm inflammation. ... Tigers Matt Manning was placed on the 15-day IL and will miss the rest of the season with a broken right foot.
Basketball: The Maui Invitational launched an online auction with all proceeds going directly to relief and recovery efforts after the fires that killed at least 115 people on the island last month. ... Kim Mulkey, the coach of defending national champion LSU, agreed to a 10-year contract worth about $32 million that will set a new mark for the richest coaching contract in women’s college basketball.
Football: Vikings safety and special teams standout Josh Metellus agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension worth $13 million with $6 million guaranteed. ... The NCAA denied North Carolina’s appeal efforts for immediate eligibility for transfer receiver Devontez Walker.
Soccer: The players for Spain’s women’s league maintain they’ll go on strike rather than start the new season after salary negotiations with the league broke down. The AFE players union, one of five unions representing the players, said no deal had been reached because “we consider the economic proposal of the Liga F unacceptable.”
Motor sports: A successful rookie season has earned Marcus Armstrong a multi-year extension with Chip Ganassi Racing and the New Zealander will add ovals to his IndyCar schedule next season.
Cycling: Colombian Juan Sebastian Molano sprinted to win the 12th stage of the Spanish Vuelta, and American rival Sepp Kuss kept hold of the overall lead for the fifth straight day.
Running: The Boston Marathon will add two more para athlete divisions and boost prize money that will put the total Patriots’ Day purse above $1 million for the first time.
