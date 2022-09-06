Tennis
Jabeur first African woman to reach semis
NEW YORK — Fifth-seeded Ons Jabeur of Tunisia is the first-ever African woman to make the U.S. Open semifinal.
Jabeur held on for a 6-4, 7-6 (4) victory over Ajla Tomljanovic at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Jabeur says it “means a lot to me” if she can inspire other young players from Africa. Jabeur will play either 18-year-old American Coco Gauff or Caroline Garcia. Their match is in the night session.
Fifth-seeded Casper Ruud knocked off No. 13 Matteo Berrettini 6-1, 6-4, 7-6 (4) to continue his strong run this year in Grand Slam events.
Ruud must reach at least the final to have a chance at ending the U.S Open as the top-ranked player in the world.
WTA Tour moves year-end championships: The women’s professional tennis tour will hold its season-ending 2022 WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas, moving the event out of China for the second year in a row.
The Florida-based WTA announced that Dickies Arena will be the site for the Oct. 31 to Nov. 7 tournament for the top eight singles players and top eight doubles teams in the rankings.
Osorio Hernandez suspended: Juan-Carlos Osorio Hernández of Ecuador was provisionally suspended for failing a doping test at a competition, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said.
The 39-year-old Osorio Hernández tested positive for methasterone, which is an anabolic steroid, while competing at a tournament in his home country in June, the ITIA said.
Football
Georgia moves up to No. 2 in poll
Georgia moved up to No. 2 in the first Associated Press college football poll of the regular season, passing Ohio State, after the defending national champions dominated their opener.
Alabama remained No. 1 in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank released Tuesday, receiving 44 of 63 first-place votes from the media panel and 1,552 points.
The Bulldogs narrowed the gap on the Crimson Tide after beating Oregon 49-3 on Saturday. Georgia received 17 first-place votes.
Ohio State slipped to No. 3 and received two first-place votes. Michigan moved up four spots to No. 4. Clemson dropped a spot to No. 5.
The rest of the top 10 was Texas A&M at No. 6, followed by Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Baylor and Southern California.
Bears release renderings for stadium: The Chicago Bears plan to build an enclosed suburban stadium that could host Super Bowls, College Football Playoff games and Final Fours.
The Bears released conceptual illustrations of the proposed stadium and entertainment complex that would be built on the site of a former horse racing track in Arlington Heights, Ill. The Bears said the project could include restaurants, office space, a hotel, fitness center, new parks and open areas as well as “other improvements for the community to enjoy.”
Steelers to retire Harris’ No. 32: Pittsburgh will retire Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris’ No. 32 on Christmas Eve, 50 years and one day after he plucked the ball out of the air and raced down the sideline to the end zone to pull out a stunning playoff victory over the Oakland Raiders.
Baseball
MLB asked to accept minor league union
NEW YORK — The Major League Baseball Players Association asked management Tuesday to voluntarily accept the union as the bargaining agent for minor leaguers.
Bruce Meyer, the union’s deputy executive director, sent a letter to MLB Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem that claimed a majority of minor leaguers had signed authorization cards.
The MLBPA, which reached its first collective bargaining agreement for major leaguers in 1968, launched the minor league unionization drive on Aug. 28. Players with minor league contracts, who earn as little as $400 weekly during the six-month season, would become their own bargaining unit within the MLBPA.
If MLB does not voluntarily accept the union, signed cards from 30% of the 5,000 to 6,5000 minor leaguers in the bargaining unit would allow the union to file a petition to the National Labor Relations Board asking for a union authorization election. A majority vote in an election would authorize union representation.
Hernandez, Red Sox agree to deal: Kiké Hernández and Boston agreed to a $10 million contract for 2023.
Yankees-Twins rained out: The New York Yankees’ game against Minnesota was rained out. The game was rescheduled as part of a doubleheader Wednesday.
Briefly
Basketball: Craig Sword scored 19 points, Anthony Lamb added 15 and the United States rolled into the AmeriCup quarterfinals by topping Venezuela 101-49. ... The 76ers agreed to a two-year deal with center Montrezl Harrell.
Soccer: Paulo Nagamura was fired as coach of Houston and Dynamo 2 coach Kenny Bundy was promoted to senior team interim coach for the rest of the season.
Boxing: In a video published on social media, World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury said he was willing to offer Anthony Joshua 40% of the purse for a title fight before the end of the year.
Cycling: Primoz Roglic crashed with the finish line in sight in the Spanish Vuelta but still gained ground on Remco Evenepoel after the overall leader had a puncture a few kilometers from the end.
Obituary: Guy Morriss, a 15-year NFL offensive lineman who played in Super Bowls with Philadelphia and New England before coaching collegiately at Baylor and Kentucky, has died. He was 71.
