Football
Colorado, Duke surge into AP Top 25
No. 21 Duke and No. 22 Colorado moved into the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll Tuesday after scoring the biggest upsets of the opening weekend of the season and No. 4 Florida State jumped into the top five after its resounding victory over LSU in Week 1’s marquee game.
Georgia remained No. 1 with 58 first-place votes and Michigan held steady at No. 2 with two first-place votes.
No. 3 Alabama moved up a spot and Florida State climbed four places and received the remaining three first-place votes after beating LSU, 45-24. The Seminoles are in the top five for the first time since the beginning of the 2017 season.
Ohio State rounded out the top five in the AP’s first regular-season poll of the season.
LSU dropped nine spots to No. 15. Clemson, which was upset at Duke, fell 16 places to No. 25. TCU, which lost to Colorado, dropped all the way out of the rankings after being No. 17 in the preseason.
The rest of the top 10 was Southern California at No. 6, followed by Penn State, Washington, Tennessee and Notre Dame.
Kelce injures knee: Travis Kelce hyperextended his knee during the Chiefs’ final practice before their opener against Detroit, leaving the status of the All-Pro tight end in question when Kansas City faces the Lions on Thursday at Arrowhead Stadium.
Tennis
Gauff reaches first U.S. Open semifinal
NEW YORK — Coco Gauff dealt just fine with the heat, the humidity, her big-hitting opponent and the task of trying to reach the U.S. Open semifinals for the first time, defeating 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-0, 6-2 on Tuesday.
Gauff, a 19-year-old from Florida, is the first American teenager to reach the final four at Flushing Meadows since Serena Williams was the runner-up to her older sister, Venus, in 2001.
“Last year, I lost in the quarterfinal stage, and I wanted to do better this year,” Gauff said. “Still have a long way to go, but I’m happy and I’m ready to get back to work for the next one.”
This was the 16th victory in her past 17 matches for Gauff — a first-round exit at Wimbledon in July sure feels like ages ago. Her best Grand Slam showing so far was making it to the final at Roland Garros last year.
Gauff lost that title match to Iga Swiatek and those two could have met again in the U.S. Open quarterfinals. But Swiatek didn’t make it, instead losing to Ostapenko in the fourth round. That defeat not only ended Swiatek’s title defense but also meant she will relinquish her spot at No. 1 in the WTA rankings to Aryna Sabalenka next week.
When she is on the mark, as she was Sunday night against Swiatek, Ostapenko can be as challenging an opponent as there is, because she goes for broke on nearly every stroke. If the balls land in, she is in business. When they don’t, she is in trouble. She finished with 36 unforced errors Tuesday; Gauff had 14.
In the semifinals Thursday, Gauff will face No. 10 Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic or No. 30 Sorana Cirstea of Romania. They were scheduled to play Tuesday night.
On the men’s side, Novak Djokovic reached his record 47th Grand Slam semifinal, breaking a tie with Roger Federer for the most by a man, by defeating Taylor Fritz 6-1, 6-4, 6-4.
Djokovic improved to 13-0 for his career in quarterfinals at Flushing Meadows — and to 8-0 against American Fritz, who was seeded No. 9.
On Friday, Djokovic will take on another American — either No. 10 Frances Tiafoe or unseeded Ben Shelton, who were scheduled to meet each other Tuesday night.
Basketball
USA rolls past Italy to reach semifinals
MANILA, Philippines — Losing a game at the World Cup, the U.S. national team said, was quite the wake-up call. It brought a renewed focus, an extra level of commitment, even some promises that things would change.
The Americans turned words into actions and handed Italy its worst loss in a global tournament — the World Cup or the Olympics — in nearly 55 years. Mikal Bridges scored 24 points, Tyrese Haliburton added 18 on six 3-pointers and the U.S. simply was airtight defensively on the way to a 100-63 win in the World Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday night.
Gold is the goal, and the Americans can reach the gold-medal game if they win Friday in a semifinal against either Germany or Latvia; those teams meet Wednesday in a quarterfinal. The medal games are Sunday.
Briefly
Baseball: Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías was arrested on a felony charge of corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman said.
Soccer: Jorge Vilda, the coach of Spain’s World Cup-winning women’s soccer team, was fired less than three weeks after the victory celebration that led to the suspension of the country’s federation president for kissing a player.
Motor sports: Michael Andretti is rebranding his racing empire from Andretti Autosport to Andretti Global to apply the parent company name to his entire organization. Andretti Global currently operates in eight motorsports series across six continents and is pushing hard to enter both Formula One and NASCAR. ... Felix Rosenqvist will end his two-year waiting game with Arrow McLaren Racing by moving on next year to drive for Meyer Shank Racing.
Swimming: Russian officials criticized a plan to offer some of its swimmers the chance to return to international competitions ahead of the Paris Olympics, arguing it doesn’t go far enough. It could be another five months before any Russian swimmers compete at a major event.
Cycling: American Sepp Kuss held on to the overall lead of the Spanish Vuelta despite finishing 13th in an individual time trial won by Filippo Ganna.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.