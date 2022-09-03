Hockey
U.S. faces Canada in women’s worlds final
HERNING, Denmark — Canada and the United States set up another showdown in the final of the women’s ice hockey world championship after blowout wins in Saturday’s semifinals.
Canada routed Switzerland 8-1 after the Americans beat the Czech Republic 10-1.
Since the inaugural women’s worlds in 1990, Canada and the U.S. have faced each other in every final except 2019, when the Americans beat Finland for the title.
Canada has won the world championship 11 times and the United States nine times. They go at it again on Sunday.
Canada beat the U.S. in overtime in last year’s final in Calgary, which ended a run of five straight titles by the Americans. Canada also beat the U.S. in the Olympic final in Beijing in February but the U.S. topped the Canadians 5-2 on Tuesday in the group stage.
Amanda Kessel scored a hat trick to help the U.S. keep alive its streak of reaching the final at every worlds.
The U.S. led the Czechs, playing their first semifinal, 6-0 after the first period and added two more goals in each of the second and third periods.
Taylor Heise had two goals and three assists, and Hilary Knight scored twice to extend her own all-time tournament records to 89 points and 53 goals.
Tennis
Alcaraz advances to quarterfinals
NEW YORK — Carlos Alcaraz has become became the youngest man since Pete Sampras in 1989 and ’90 to reach the fourth round in consecutive U.S. Opens. The 19-year-old Alcaraz knocked off Jenson Brooksby 6-3, 6-3, 6-3. Alcaraz reached the quarterfinals last year at 18.
Alcaraz was down 3-0 in the third set until he won six straight games to take off and top Brooksby. Brooksby was 20 last year when he went to the fourth round, where Novak Djokovic eliminated him in four sets.
Alcaraz, always hustling, on the move, appeared to blow out a pair of sneakers and needed a change of shoes during the match. He gave away another pair of sneakers to fans in celebration of the victory.
Andrey Rublev won the final point in a match that lasted more than four hours and beat No. 19 Denis Shapovalov 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4, 7-6 (10-7).
Petra Kvitova erased a pair of match points and converted her fourth to edge Garbiñe Muguruza 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (12-10) in a showdown between two-time major champions.
Jessica Pegula reached the fourth round for the first time by beating qualifier Yuan Yue 6-2, 6-7 (6), 6-0 in Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Motor sports
F1 heads debate Super License system
Colton Herta’s name continues to spin throughout the Formula One paddock and did so again Saturday in a debate on the American’s ability to obtain the Super License required to compete in the global series.
The 22-year-old Californian and IndyCar star frequently has been mentioned as a candidate for a seat next season with AlphaTauri. A sticking point continues to be Herta’s lack of a Super License and speculation that F1’s governing body may consider granting Herta an exemption.
That idea received pushback from team principals at the Dutch Grand Prix.
Drivers need to accumulate 40 points to obtain a Super License based on their best three performances over the previous four seasons. Herta is expected to have just 32 points ahead of 2023, and although he can gain points by participating in F1 practice sessions, he doesn’t currently have any sessions scheduled this year even though he’s got a testing contract with McLaren.
Verstappen take Dutch GP pole: Max Verstappen produced a brilliant final lap to take pole position for Sunday’s Dutch Grand Prix just ahead of Charles Leclerc.
The Red Bull driver edged Leclerc’s Ferrari by just .021 seconds to huge roars from Verstappen’s Orange Army of fans.
Team Penske sweeps Portland qualifying: Team Penske powered its way around Portland International Raceway in a 1-2-3 qualifying sweep that poised the championship leaders for a big swing against Ganassi in the title fight.
Scott McLaughlin won the pole — his third of the season — and picked up a point for that to help his long shot title chances. McLaughlin goes into Sunday’s race ranked sixth in the standings, 53 points behind Penske teammate and IndyCar points leader Will Power.
Briefly
Baseball: Yankees left fielder Andrew Benintendi went on the 10-day IL with right wrist inflammation. ... Rays shortstop Wander Franco is set to resume his minor league rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham.
Soccer: Organizers of the World Cup in Qatar have finalized a policy to serve beer with alcohol to fans at stadiums and fan zones in the Muslim-majority country. ... Sophia Smith scored a pair of first-half goals and the U.S. women’s national team defeated Nigeria 4-0 as both teams prepare for next summer’s World Cup.
Golf: Talor Gooch had a 5-under 65 for a one-shot lead at the LIV Golf Invitational-Boston. ... Lucy Li played with a lead for the first time on the LPGA Tour, shooting a 4-under 67 for a one-shot lead at the Dana Open. ... Ross McGowan slipped into a four-way tie for the lead of the European Tour’s Made in HimmerLand.
Cycling: Richard Carapaz hung on to win the mountainous 14th stage of the Spanish Vuelta while Primoz Roglic reduced the gap to Remco Evenepoel after the race leader wilted on the final ascent.
