College
NCAA moving away from harsh penalties
The days of postseason bans and crippling scholarship reductions to punish schools for breaking NCAA rules appear to be winding down.
Memphis was placed on three years of probation earlier this week with a public reprimand and fined for NCAA violations related to the recruitment and short college career of James Wiseman, who is about to start his third season with the Golden State Warriors.
No postseason ban or scholarship reductions. The Independent Accountability Review Panel, the NCAA’s outside arm of enforcement, said in its decision that it did not want to punish current athletes.
That sentiment is widespread in college athletics these days, even with millions of dollars suddenly flowing to athletes from various sources for their celebrity endorsements amid concerns over improper inducements. In fact, it is on the way to being codified: Last month, the Division I Board of Directors adopted three proposals to change the infractions process.
The board also committed to “identifying appropriate types of penalties and modifying current penalty ranges, including identifying potential alternative penalties to postseason bans.”
Trying to predict what those alternatives will be is difficult, but if the goal is to avoid harming athletes and others who were not involved in the violations the options are limited.
Air Force sanctioned for recruiting violations: The Air Force football program received two years of probation from the NCAA and had its squad size reduced by 10 for four years as part of its sanctions for recruiting violations.
The penalties were announced after Air Force and four individuals reached an agreement with NCAA enforcement staff on recruiting violations. A fifth individual in the case has contested their role and will be heard by the committee on infractions.
Football
Bucs, Chiefs will play in Tampa as scheduled
TAMPA, Fla. — Sunday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa as scheduled.
The Bucs spent most of this week in the Miami area preparing for the highly-anticipated prime-time matchup featuring quarterbacks Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes to avoid direct contact with Hurricane Ian.
Tampa Bay practiced at the Miami Dolphins’ training facility Wednesday and Thursday, when the teams announced the game will be played in its home stadium after assessing damage caused by the storm.
Garrett cited for speeding: The Ohio State Highway Patrol cited Myles Garrett for speeding, saying he was going 65 mph in a 45 mph zone when he crashed his Porsche.
Raven put Pierce on IR: Baltimore put nose tackle Michael Pierce on injured reserve with a torn biceps.
Briefly
Baseball: Use of pitch clocks cut the average time of minor league games by 25 minutes this year. The average time of minor league games dropped to 2 hours, 38 minutes. ... The Phillies and Nationals will play a day/night doubleheader Friday instead of Saturday because of the forecast for rain.
Basketball: Alyssa Thomas had 13 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists to help the United States beat Serbia 88-55 in the quarterfinals of the women’s World Cup. ... Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was sworn in two weeks ago in Philadelphia as an American citizen.
Soccer: Fans going to the World Cup in Qatar must show a negative COVID-19 test when they arrive as part of the host nation’s rules to combat COVID-19. All visitors aged 18 and over must also download a government-run phone application tracking people’s movements and health status, called Ehteraz. ... Alex Morgan won’t be on the roster when the United States plays England at Wembley Stadium next month because of a knee injury. Crystal Dunn will return to the active roster for the first time since giving birth in May.
Hockey: Russian players with San Jose and Nashville opening the season in the Czech Republic will be allowed to participate in the two Global Series games in Prague. ... Rasmus Sandin signed a two-year, $2.8 million contract with the Maple Leafs.
Motor sports: Alex Bowman will miss Sunday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway with a concussion the Hendrick Motorsports driver apparently suffered last week at Texas.
Horse racing: The famous royal silks returned to British horse racing with the first runner under the ownership of King Charles III finishing a distant second at Salisbury. Educator was the first horse to wear the purple, red and gold silks since the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8.
Courts: The PGA Tour filed a counterclaim against Saudi-funded LIV Golf accusing the rival league of inducing top players to breach PGA Tour contracts by claiming the tour could not enforce them. ... Reynaldo Vasquez, the former president of El Salvador’s soccer federation, was sentenced to 16 months in prison in the long-running FIFA corruption scandal.
Tennis: Top-seeded Maria Sakkari rallied past 97th-ranked Maryna Zanevska 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 at the Parma Ladies Open to reach the semifinals.
Mixed martial arts: The UFC is holding its next fight show without fans or media members in attendance. The UFC will stage a 13-bout Fight Night card at the Apex Gym on its corporate campus in Las Vegas on Saturday.
Olympics: IOC president Thomas Bach met with Giorgia Meloni, whose far-right party won the most votes in Italy’s election, as concerns rise over delays in organizing the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo.
