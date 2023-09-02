Football
Mountain West held talks with WSU, OSU
The Mountain West Conference made pitches late last month to the Pac-12’s final two members after realignment, Oregon State and Washington State.
Mountain West Commissioner Gloria Nevarez made presentations to Washington State on Aug. 24 and to Oregon State on Monday, Associate Commissioner Javan Hedlund confirmed Saturday.
Stanford and California announced Friday they are bolting for the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2024. That leaves the Beavers and the Cougars alone in the Pac-12.
Eight other teams from the onetime “Conference of Champions” previously announced plans to depart next year. USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington are headed to the Big Ten, while Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah will play in the Big 12.
One possible option for Washington State and Oregon was shut down Friday when the American Athletic Conference released a statement that said “we have concluded that the best way to proceed for our outstanding student-athletes is to not look westward.”
Both the Beavers and the Cougars made it clear they are working together to find, or create, a solution. In addition to the Mountain West, the teams also could attempt to build a new Pac-12 with teams from that conference or others.
AAC targets Army: The American Athletic Conference has been in contact with Army as it looks for a replacement for Atlantic Coast Conference-bound SMU, two people with direct knowledge of the discussions told The Associated Press.
AAC Commissioner Mike Aresco has spoken with Army athletic director Mike Buddie about a football-only membership, and the school has shown interest in joining after almost 20 years as an independent. Army competes primarily in the Patriot League for its other sports.
Tennis
Alcaraz advances with win over Evans
NEW YORK — Even if Carlos Alcaraz was by no means perfect during a victory in the U.S. Open’s third round on Saturday — he dropped a set, after all — the defending champion produced enough bits of brilliance to keep himself smiling and prompt his opponent, Dan Evans, to chuck his racket a couple of times.
Less than 12 hours after the man he’s expected to meet next weekend for the title, Novak Djokovic, needed to fashion a comeback from a two-set deficit to win, Alcaraz progressed to the fourth round at Flushing Meadows for the third consecutive year by beating the 26th-seeded Evans 6-2, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.
Alcaraz, the No. 1 seed, showed off a variety of his considerable collection of skills, generating the sorts of highlights that both he and his fans have come to expect.
The 20-year-old from Spain is trying to become the first man to win two titles in a row in New York since Roger Federer took five straight from 2004-08.
Next for Alcaraz is a matchup against Matteo Arnaldi, a 22-year-old from Italy. Arnaldi reached the fourth round by eliminating No. 16 seed Cameron Norrie of Britain 6-3, 6-4, 6-3.
In another early result Saturday, Jack Draper, made the round of 16 at a major for the first time with a 6-4, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 win over American Michael Mmoh.
No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka — who has a chance to overtake Iga Swiatek at No. 1 in the rankings depending on their results the rest of the way at the U.S. Open — continued her smooth march through the bracket by defeating Clara Burel of France 6-1, 6-1.
Sabalenka now takes on No. 13 Daria Kasatkina, a 2022 French Open semifinalist, who returns to the fourth round after getting past Greet Minnen of Belgium 6-3, 6-4.
No. 17 Madison Keys, the 2017 runner-up, came back to defeat No. 14 Liudmila Samsonova 5-7, 6-2, 6-2, and will play No. 3 Jessica Pegula, who beat No. 26 Elina Svitolina 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.
Briefly
Baseball: Reds Brandon Williamson tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss his scheduled start on Sunday. ... Tigers placed Riley Greene on the IL with right elbow inflammation. ... Arizona minor leaguer Jose Cabrera was suspended for 80 games following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Boldenone.
Basketball: South Sudan is headed to the Paris Olympics as the automatic qualifier from Africa after beating Angola 101-78 in the final game of the World Cup for both teams. Japan joined the Olympic field as the highest-ranked World Cup team from Asia — clinching that spot by holding on for an 80-71 win over Cape Verde.
Soccer: Midfielder Tanner Tessmann replaced injured Johnny Cardoso on the U.S. roster for exhibitions against Uzbekistan and Oman.
Motor sports: Longtime NASCAR executive Josh Harris was named Darlington Raceway’s president, succeeding the retiring Kerry Tharp. ... Joe Gibbs Racing’s Christopher Bell will start the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs up front after winning the pole at the Southern 500. ... Carlos Sainz Jr. secured pole position for the Italian Grand Prix, crossed the line 0.013 seconds quicker than runaway Formula One leader Max Verstappen. ... Denny Hamlin passed Austin Hill on a final restart in overtime to win his sixth Xfinity Series event at Darlington Raceway.
Court: A federal judge threw out the convictions of former FOX executive Hernan Lopez and Full Play Group, a South American sports media and marketing company, in the FIFA bribery investigation.
Golf: Matt Fitzpatrick doubled his lead at the European Masters to two shots after shooting a 3-under 67. ... John Gough of England won both his matches at St. Andrews and Great Britain & Ireland built a three-point lead over the Americans in the Walker Cup for its largest opening-day margin in 34 years.
Cycling: Primoz Roglic beat Remco Evenepoel to win the mountainous eighth stage of the Spanish Vuelta, while Jumbo-Visma teammate Sepp Kuss took the lead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.