Softball
Huskies sign coach Tarr to extension
Washington and softball coach Heather Tarr agreed to a four-year contract extension, the school announced Tuesday.
The new deal means Tarr, who is entering her 19th season, will be at the helm of the Huskies through the 2029 season.
“The University of Washington has been my home for a long time now, and I am so proud to know that it will continue to be for a while longer,” Tarr said in a statement released. “I appreciate the continued support from Jen Cohen and our athletic department, donors, student-athletes and the alumni who have built this program.”
Tarr, who turns 48 next Wednesday, is a Husky alum (1994-97) who has been a part of the 30-year-old softball program for 24 years as a player or coach.
Since taking over in 2005, Tarr is the winningest head coach in any sport in UW history with a career record of 744-283-1. Her .724 winning percentage is 11th among active Division 1 softball coaches and she’s never had a losing season.
The Huskies have won 50 or more games in five seasons and they’ve been ranked in the NFCA (National Fastpitch Coaches Association) poll for 216 consecutive weeks.
During Tarr’s tenure, Washington has won the 2009 College World Series national championship and two Pac-12 championships while making appearances in 17 NCAA Regionals, 14 Super Regionals and seven College World Series.
Soccer
U.S. men draw vs. Saudis in last tuneup
The United States will limp into the World Cup, and not just because of all the Americans’ injuries.
The U.S. played a 0-0 draw against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday at Murcia, Spain, that was somewhere between unimpressive and alarming.
After managing no shots on goal in Friday’s 2-0 loss to No. 24 Japan, the U.S. got just two against the 53rd-ranked Saudis in the Americans’ final tuneup match. Among its last seven games against World Cup-bound nations, the U.S. has one win, three losses and three draws, getting shut out six times.
“We’re playing tentative,” said U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter, who plans to announce his 26-man World Cup roster on Nov. 9. “It’s nervy times. People are worried about being on the roster or not, and it’s a difficult moment.”
The two results will do little to quiet criticism of Berhalter, who left Jordan Pefok, John Brooks and Tim Ream off this roster.
Oft-injured Gio Reyna came off in the 30th minute because of muscle tightness. Christian Pulisic was among four changes, returning to the depleted U.S. lineup after missing Friday with an unspecified injury.
Football
Florida, USF, South Carolina move games
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida, South Carolina and South Florida took steps Tuesday to salvage home football games as Hurricane Ian approaches.
The Gators moved their game against Eastern Washington from Saturday to Sunday at noon. The Gamecocks will host South Carolina State on Thursday night, two days earlier than previously scheduled. And the Bulls relocated their Saturday game against East Carolina from Tampa to Boca Raton.
Stetson canceled its home game against San Diego scheduled for Saturday in the Pioneer Football League.
No. 23 Florida State and 22nd-ranked Wake Forest, meanwhile, are “closely monitoring” the storm and hoping to play as planned Saturday in Tallahassee.
“As always, the safety of the student-athletes, game staff and fans will be our top priority,” FSU athletic director Michael Alford said.
Garrett released from hospital: Cleveland star defensive end Myles Garrett was released from a hospital late Monday night after he was injured when he rolled over his Porsche while driving on a rural road following practice.
Garrett suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the one-car wreck. He had been taken to the hospital, along with an unidentified female passenger, after crashing on Monday — about 2 hours after practice ended.
Shepard has torn ACL: Veteran wide receiver Sterling Shepard tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on the Giants’ final offensive play in their loss to the Cowboys, coach Brian Daboll said.
Daboll did not say Shepard will miss the rest of the season, but it generally takes a year to recover from an ACL injury.
Jets place Fant on IR: The Jets placed left tackle George Fant on injured reserve, the latest injury to hit a reshuffled offensive line. Fant is dealing with a left knee injury.
Briefly
Basketball: Kelsey Plum scored 20 points, Chelsea Gray added 16 and the United States routed Bosnia and Herzegovina 121-59 to break the team record for consecutive wins at the World Cup. The victory was the 27th in a row in World Cup play for the Americans.
College: The NCAA put Memphis on three years of probation with a public reprimand and a fine, but declined to punish Tigers coach Penny Hardaway or hand down an NCAA Tournament ban. The NCAA had accused Memphis of four Level I and two Level II violations, considered the most serious infractions, and a total of seven alleged violations including lack of institutional control, head coach responsibility and failure to monitor.
Motor sports: NASCAR docked William Byron 25 points and fined him $50,000 for deliberately spinning championship rival Denny Hamlin in a retaliatory move missed by scoring officials. The penalty dropped Byron to eight points below the cutline.
