Golf
Spieth-Thomas help U.S. lead Presidents Cup
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Americans have a juggernaut in Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas that moved them closer to another victory in the Presidents Cup on Saturday.
The International team has a spark plug in 20-year-old Tom Kim, who delivered the emotion and big putts that made it clear the Americans will have to work for it.
The day started with the Americans having a mathematical chance to clinch the cup. It ended with them holding an 11-7 lead, with 12 singles matches left on Sunday.
Spieth and Thomas became only the second U.S. partnership to win all four team matches in the Presidents Cup, handily winning their foursomes match in the morning and their fourballs match in the afternoon.
The Internationals split the morning matches, and the way this Presidents Cup has gone for them, not losing ground felt like a win.
They rallied over the final hour in two matches to turn deficits into 1-up wins, taking the afternoon session by winning three of the four matches.
Hojgaard’s lead slips to 1 shot: Rasmus Hojgaard holds a slender one-shot lead from George Coetzee at the French Open after making a terrible start to his third round and ending with a 3-over 74.
The Danish player had a six-shot lead overnight on Paul Barjon, but he slipped from 15 under to 12 under.
Coetzee — a five-time European tour winner — was third overnight and a 3-under 68 put him in contention at 11 under.
Baseball
La Russa won’t return this season
CHICAGO — Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will not return to the dugout this season.
La Russa, who turns 78 on Oct. 4, had “additional testing and medical procedures over the past week,” the team said Saturday, and doctors have directed the Hall of Famer to stay away from managing for the rest of the season.
Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as acting White Sox manager.
Lowe, Baz done for season: Tampa Bay second baseman Brandon Lowe and right-hander Shane Baz are done for the season due to injuries, while one-time ace Tyler Glasnow is expected back next week following Tommy John surgery in August 2021.
Rays manager Kevin Cash said that Lowe’s bad lower back has not responded to treatment, while Baz will have Tommy John surgery.
Football
Bills place Hyde on season-ending IR
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills placed starting safety Micah Hyde on season-ending injured reserve on Saturday because of a neck injury.
The player’s agent, Jack Bechta, first announced the pending move on Twitter earlier in the day, and wrote he expects Hyde to be healthy in returning for next season. Hyde also posted a message on his account, thanking fans for the love and support they’ve shown him and his family by calling it “truly unreal.”
Hyde already had been ruled out for Sunday’s game against Miami. He was carted off the sideline in the second half of Buffalo’s 41-7 win over Tennessee on Monday night.
Watkins goes on IR: Green Bay wide receiver Sammy Watkins was placed on injured reserve with hamstring issue, meaning he must miss at least the next four games.
Ravens rule out Stanley: Baltimore offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley was ruled out of Sunday’s game at New England because of lingering ankle issues.
Titans place Lewan on IR: Tennessee placed three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan on injured reserve after he hurt his right knee for the second time in three seasons.
Rams WR Jefferson out: The Rams placed receiver Van Jefferson on the injured list during his recovery from knee surgery.
Beasley added to Bucs roster: Tampa Bay promoted wide receiver Cole Beasley to the active roster.
Boise St. fires offensive coordinator: Boise State fired offensive coordinator Tim Plough and replaced him with former college and NFL head coach Dirk Koetter for the rest of the season.
Boise State coach Andy Avalos announced the change after the Broncos were stunned in a 27-10 loss to UTEP on Friday night.
Koetter has been working as an analyst for the Broncos.
Briefly
Basketball: After a slow start, A’ja Wilson was clutch in the fourth quarter, finishing with 20 points to help the United States beat China 77-63 at the FIBA World Cup.
Motor sports: Brad Keselowski has his first pole as a NASCAR series owner-driver, finishing with a qualifying lap of 189.99 mph at Texas Motor Speedway. ... Noah Gragson opened the NASCAR Xfinity playoffs by becoming the first driver in 39 years to win four races in a row, going to Victory Lane at Texas Motor Speedway after being just in front of a massive wreck that took out three playoff contenders.
Cycling: Annemiek van Vleuten surprised herself and the rest of cycling by recording the finest win of her career at the world road championships. Overcoming an elbow fracture sustained three days earlier, the Dutch great won her second world road race title.
Sailing: Tom Slingsby and two-time defending champion Team Australia regained their sea legs and took a slim lead in the Spain Sail Grand Prix in Cádiz.
Skiing: Two-time Olympic skiing champion Aksel Lund Svindal underwent surgery after being diagnosed with testicular cancer, the Norwegian said.
