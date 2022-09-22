Court
Utah student charged for terrorism threat
SALT LAKE CITY — A University of Utah student was arrested and charged with making terrorist threats on Wednesday after police said she threatened to detonate a nuclear reactor if the school’s football team failed to win a game last Saturday.
Charging documents filed in Salt Lake City on Wednesday allege the 21-year old student posted threats before Utah’s game against San Diego State University on Saturday, warning that she “was going to detonate the nuclear reactor that is located in the University of Utah causing a mass destruction.”
The threats were allegedly posted on YikYak, a social media platform that allows users to post anonymously and which rose to prominence on college campuses a decade ago.
According to the charging documents, the student studied engineering and had knowledge of the university’s nuclear reactor.
Mississippi agency ex-leader pleads guilty to welfare fraud: A former director of Mississippi’s welfare agency pleaded guilty to federal and state charges in a conspiracy to misspend tens of millions of dollars that were intended to help needy families in one of the poorest states in the U.S. — part of the largest public corruption case in the state’s history.
In federal court, John Davis pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy and one count of theft from programs receiving federal funds. In state court a short time later, he pleaded guilty to five counts of conspiracy and 13 counts of fraud against the government.
Davis, 54, was an influential figure in a scandal that has produced criminal charges against several people, including pro wrestler Ted DiBiase, known as the “million dollar man.” The scandal also has raised questions about retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre and former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant.
Basketball
Celtics considering suspension of Udoka
BOSTON — The Boston Celtics are planning to discipline coach Ime Udoka, likely with a suspension, because of an improper relationship with a member of the organization, two people with knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press on Thursday.
The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the reigning Eastern Conference champions have not revealed any details publicly. The exact punishment, including the length of the possible suspension, has not been determined.
One of the people who spoke with the AP said the Celtics have decided that assistant coach Joe Mazzulla will take over the team on an interim basis if Udoka is suspended.
Jazz trade Bogdanovic to Pistons: Utah agreed to send forward Bojan Bogdanovic to Detroit for forward Kelly Olynyk and guard Saben Lee.
Stewart helps U.S. beat Belgium: Alyssa Thomas had 14 points, nine assists and seven rebounds in her World Cup debut for the United States, which beat Belgium 87-72 in the tournament opener.
Breanna Stewart scored 22 points and Jewell Loyd also scored 14 for the short-handed U.S. team, which was still missing Las Vegas Aces players A’ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum.
Briefly
Baseball: Boston second baseman Trevor Story went back on the 10-day injured list because of a bruised left heel. ... Zack Britton will be activated by the Yankees, one year and two weeks after the left-hander had Tommy John surgery. ... Rockies infielder Brendan Rodgers was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain.
College: The NCAA placed LSU’s football program on one year of probation after determining that former offensive line coach James Cregg violated recruiting restrictions during the 2020 football season.
Hockey: The Czech Foreign Ministry told two NHL teams opening their seasons in Prague next month that any Russian players would not be welcome because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. ... The Predators brought back former goaltender Pekka Rinne in a new role as a special alumni adviser.
Motor sports: Zak Brown, the head of McLaren Racing, held a town hall at its IndyCar shop to introduce new hire Brian Barnhart, an industry veteran. ... Formula One team AlphaTauri has given Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda a contract for next year. Tsunoda is in his second year in F1 with AlphaTauri and has a best finish of seventh this season.
Golf: The United States took a 4-1 lead over the International team in the President Cup at Quail Hollow. ... Rasmus Hojgaard holed a 72-foot birdie putt on the way to shooting a 9-under 62 at the French Open, giving him a two-stroke lead at the European tour event.
Tennis: The International Tennis Integrity Agency said Sebastián Rivera, a former professional player-turned-coach from Chile, was found guilty of 64 match-fixing offenses and received a lifetime ban from the sport. ... Defending champion Naomi Osaka withdrew from the Pan Pacific Open ahead of her second-round match due to illness.
Cricket: Twenty people were injured in a stampede when thousands of people thronged counters selling tickets for an India-Australia Twenty20 cricket match in southern India.
Television: Amazon Prime Video’s first regular-season game as the exclusive home of “Thursday Night Football” averaged 15.3 million viewers across all platforms.
Winter sports: The International Ski and Snowboard Federation men’s ski jumping World Cup will be held in February in Lake Placid for the first time in nearly two decades.
Obituary: College Football Hall of Fame coach Darrell Mudra, who won better than 70% of his games and two national championships in a career spanning the 1950s through the 1980s, has died. He was 93.
