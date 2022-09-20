Football
Chancellor nominated for Hall of Fame
As the Seahawks fielded one of the best defenses in NFL history throughout the decade of the 2010s, a commonly asked question was how many players on that team will eventually make the Pro Football Hall of Fame?
That question will begin to get something of an answer this year as for the first time, one of the key members of that defense — safety Kam Chancellor — is among the list of modern-era nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023.
Chancellor was nominated in his first year of eligibility, having suffered a career-ending neck injury in a game at Arizona in 2017 and is now five years out of the NFL.
Chancellor is one of nine first-time nominees. Among the other first-time nominees is defensive end Dwight Freeney, who played four games for the Seahawks in 2017 in his final season in the NFL.
Among the repeat nominees are six others with significant Seahawks ties led by quarterback Dave Krieg and running back Shaun Alexander — Krieg is in the team’s Ring of Honor and it was announced last week that Alexander will be inducted later this year — as well as running back Ricky Watters, linebacker Chad Brown, punter Jeff Feagles and kicker John Kasay.
Kick returner/receiver Devin Hester, who was with Seattle in the 2016 postseason, is also among the nominees, as are former UW standouts Olin Kreutz (center) and Corey Dillon (running back) and WSU kicker Jason Hanson.
The list will be cut to 25 semifinalists on Nov. 15 with 15 finalists revealed in early January. Among 4-9 players will be selected at some point during the week before Super Bowl LVII.
Jackson, Hyde avoid major injuries: A photo of cornerback Dane Jackson smiling alongside safety Micah Hyde as both players left the hospital was all it took to ease the mind of Buffalo coach Sean McDermott.
The Bills players were sent to the hospital after both sustained neck injuries in a 41-7 win over the Tennessee Titans.
Britt places on reserve list: The Texans placed center Justin Britt on the reserve/non-football illness list. Coach Lovie Smith said last Wednesday that Britt was out for personal reasons and he remained out all week.
Fan arrested for throwing bottle at Browns owner: A fan was arrested for allegedly throwing a plastic water bottle and hitting Cleveland owner Jimmy Haslam during the closing moments of Sunday’s 31-30 home loss to the Jets.
Cleveland police said that Jeffrey Miller, 51, of Rocky River, was charged with assault, disorderly conduct and failure to comply.
Soccer
UEFA lets Belarus enter Euro 2024 draw
NYON, Switzerland — UEFA decided Tuesday to let Belarus go into the 2024 European Championship qualifying draw next month despite a government request from tournament host Germany to remove the team because Belarus is a military ally of Russia.
UEFA confirmed Belarus will be in the 53-nation draw that Russia is banned from, though the Belarusians cannot be placed in the same group as neighboring Ukraine for security reasons.
The qualifying groups will be drawn on Oct. 9 in Frankfurt and German interior minister Nancy Faeser last week urged UEFA not to let Belarus play. UEFA said it replied to Faeser in a confidential letter.
FIFA bans Honduras’ Quaye: FIFA banned Honduras player Wisdom Quaye from soccer for 18 monthsfor doping with a steroid at a World Cup qualifying game against the United States. Quaye tested positive for clostebol.
Briefly
Baseball: Braves rookie Spencer Strider has a sore left oblique and will not make his next start Saturday in Philadelphia. ... Yankees pitcher Frankie Montas received a second cortisone injection in his ailing right shoulder and went on the injured list.
Basketball: Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards was fined $40,000 by the NBA for homophobic comments he made on social media. ... Kentucky coach Kyra Elzy says freshman Tionna Herron is recovering from open-heart surgery to correct a structural abnormality.
College: The Atlantic Coast Conference is relocating its headquarters but remaining in its home state of North Carolina. The league announced it would move its offices from Greensboro — the city where it was founded in 1953 — to downtown Charlotte in 2023.
Court: Easton Oliverson, the Utah boy who suffered a serious head injury after falling from a bunk bed during last month’s Little League World Series in Pennsylvania, has returned home from the hospital and his family is suing the league and the company that made the bed. The negligence lawsuit, filed by Jace and Nancy Oliverson in Philadelphia, said there was no railing on the top bunk.
Hockey: Defenseman P.K. Subban announced his retirement from the NHL following 13 seasons playing for the Montreal Canadiens, Nashville Predators and New Jersey Devils. ... Zdeno Chara signed a one-day contract with the Boston Bruins and announced his retirement after 24 seasons in the NHL and captaining Boston to the Stanley Cup in 2011. ... Nathan MacKinnon signed an eight-year contract that is worth $100.8 million with the Avalanche. ... St. Louis defenseman Marco Scandella is expected to miss a majority of the coming NHL season after undergoing surgery on his right hip joint.
Golf: LIV Golf is turning up the heat on the Official World Golf Ranking, asking in a letter to Chairman Peter Dawson that its results be included retroactively in the world ranking.
Obituary: Maury Wills, who intimidated pitchers with his base-stealing prowess as a shortstop for the Los Angeles Dodgers on three World Series championship teams, has died. He was 89.
