Tennis
Djokovic rallies after dropping first two sets
NEW YORK — Novak Djokovic came all the way back from a two-set deficit to beat Laslo Djere 4-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-1, 6-3 in the third round of the U.S. Open to avoid what would have been his earliest exit there since 2006.
The match began under the lights in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday night and did not wrap up until more than 3 1/2 hours later.
It was Djokovic’s eighth career victory after dropping the opening two sets of a match. He also improved to 38-11 in five-setters over his career.
After dropping the first set, No. 6-seeded Coco Gauff grabbed the last 10 games for a 3-6, 6-3, 6-0 victory over No. 32 Elise Mertens to reach the fourth round.
To return to the quarterfinals, Gauff will need to beat Caroline Wozniacki, a 33-year-old who is playing in her third event since coming out of retirement. Wozniacki defeated American Jennifer Brady 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.
Top-seeded Iga Swiatek advanced with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Kaja Juvan while No. 4-seeded Elena Rybakina lost in three sets to Sorana Cirstea 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-4.
On the men’s side, No. 9-seeded Taylor Fritz dominated against Jakub Mensik 6-1, 6-2, 6-0 while fellow American’s Tommy Paul, Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe all advanced to the quarterfinals with four set victories.
Baseball
MLB won’t extend pitch clock for postseason
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball is keeping the pitch clock the same for the postseason as it was for the regular season, brushing aside complaints from some players.
Following an MLB executive council meeting this week, the commissioner’s office informed the competition committee there will be no change. The competition committee adopted the clock ahead of the 2023 season along with restrictions on defensive shifts and larger bases.
The clock is set at 15 seconds with no runners on base and 20 seconds when there are runners.
The average time of a nine-inning game has dropped from 3 hours, 10 minutes in 2021 to 3:04 last year, when the PitchCom electronic signaling device was introduced, and to 2:39 so far this season. That is on track to be the fastest since 1984.
Clock violations have averaged 0.48 per game, dropping from 0.71 in April to 0.57 in May, 0.41 in June, 0.38 in July and 0.29 in August.
Judge becomes fastest player to 250 home runs: New York Yankees star Aaron Judge became the fastest player in major league history to reach 250 home runs with a solo shot off Justin Verlander in the fifth inning Friday night.
Judge reached the milestone in his 810th career game, besting Philadelphia slugger Ryan Howard, who did it in 2010 in his 855th game.
Short hops: Initial X-rays showed that Toronto’s Danny Jansen suffered a fractured right middle finger. ... Houston’s Jose Altuve left a game because of a bruised left leg. ... Chad Green was reinstated from the 60-day injured list by the Blue Jays. ... The Phillies activated Ranger Suárez and Cristian Pache from the IL. ... Reds Hunter Greene, Ben Lively and Fernando Cruz will miss at least a week after being placed on the COVID-19 IL.
Court
Reeves’ brother wanted auditor to praise Favre
JACKSON, Miss. — As Brett Favre became ensnared in media attention for his connection to Mississippi’s sprawling welfare scandal, Gov. Tate Reeves’ brother suggested the state official investigating the case praise the retired NFL quarterback.
Screen shots of text messages released by Reeves’ reelection campaign show the governor’s brother, Todd Reeves, passing along a request from Favre to Mississippi State Auditor Shad White for a favorable statement about the retired star athlete. Todd Reeves texted White on May 6, 2020, months after the auditor announced in February that criminal charges were brought against six people accused of diverting welfare money.
“If possible, Brett would like you to say something along the lines of ‘the investigation (shows to this point) Brett has done nothing wrong and the monies he is paying back for commercials and Psa’s is from his own good will,’” Todd Reeves texted White.
Briefly
Basketball: The United States advanced to the quarterfinals at the FIBA World Cup with an 85-73 victory against Montenegro.
Football: North Carolina coach Mack Brown is calling out the NCAA for dragging its heels on the case of transfer wide receiver Devontez Walker, who has not yet been ruled eligible.
Soccer: The NWSL formally approved the $60 million sale of the Chicago Red Stars to an ownership group led by Chicago Cubs co-owner Laura Ricketts. ... Hartford’s USL team says the league refuses to reschedule its game Saturday despite an outbreak of COVID-19 that has sidelined 10 players.
Motor sports: Ryan Preece was cleared to race in the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway after his frightening crash at Daytona a week ago. ... Juri Vips, a 23-year-old from Estonia who has been out of racing since June 2022 for using a racial slur while playing an online game with live viewers, will make his IndyCar debut this Sunday at Portland International Raceway and finish the season in the No. 30 Honda for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.
Golf: Perrine Delacour held onto the Portland Classic lead with another bogey-free round, shooting a 5-under 67. ... Matt Fitzpatrick shot 5-under 65 to take a one-stroke lead at the European Masters.
Cycling: Geoffrey Soupe won the seventh stage of the Spanish Vuelta and Lenny Martinez held the race lead for a second straight day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.