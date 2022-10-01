Football
Huskies’ rally falls short against UCLA
PASADENA, Calif. — Dorian Thompson-Robinson passed for 315 yards and three touchdowns in UCLA’s 40-32 victory over No. 15 Washington in a matchup of unbeaten Pac-12 teams at the Rose Bowl.
The fifth-year senior also ran 2 yards for a score in the third quarter, when he sidestepped defenders Bralen Trice and Jayvion Green, causing them to fall on one another in a heap near the goal line in making it 33-10.
Thompson-Robinson supplied the highlight plays, but plenty of other Bruins contributed to give them their first 5-0 start since 2013.
Zach Charbonnet rushed for 124 yards and a score, Jake Bobo had six receptions for 142 yards and a pair of TDs while the Bruins recorded their first safety in four years and forced a pair of turnovers.
The Bruins have also won eight straight dating to last season — their longest unbeaten streak since 2005. They have scored at least 40 points in six of those victories.
Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. came into the game leading the nation in passing yards but struggled in the first half as UCLA (2-0 Pac-12) scored on four straight drives and jumped out to a 26-10 halftime lead.
Penix finished 33 of 48 for 345 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. The junior passed for a pair of touchdowns and 2-point conversions in the fourth quarter as the Huskies got within eight, but UCLA ran out the final three minutes.
Rome Odunze had eight receptions for 116 yards and two touchdowns.
Alabama’s Young exits with injury: Alabama quarterback Bryce Young left the No. 2 Crimson Tide’s game against No. 20 Arkansas midway through the second quarter after an injury to his throwing shoulder.
Union fires consultant who evaluated Tagovailoa: The NFL Players Association fired the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who evaluated Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after he stumbled off the field against Buffalo last weekend, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.
There are three unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants (UNC) at each game. They are jointly paid by the league and the players’ union to work with team physicians to diagnose concussions. The NFLPA is exercising its right to terminate the UNC directly involved in the decision to clear Tagovailoa, who sustained a concussion following a frightening hit just four days later at Cincinnati on Thursday night.
Tagovailoa initially seemed to exhibit concussion symptoms after the hit to his head during the home game against Buffalo, but he was cleared by a team physician and UNC to return. He and the team later explained his legs were wobbly because of a back injury.
Winston to miss Saints game: Jameis Winston will not play in New Orleans’ game against the Minnesota Vikings in London because of a back injury. Andy Dalton will start for the Saints.
Garrett won’t play Sunday: Myles Garrett will not play in Sunday’s game against Atlanta, giving the Browns star defensive end more time to recover from multiple injuries suffered when he crashed his Porsche earlier in the week.
Baseball
Ohtani agrees to $30 million deal for 2023
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Shohei Ohtani has agreed to a $30 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels for the 2023 season in the two-way superstar’s final year of arbitration eligibility before free agency.
The Angels announced the deal Saturday, avoiding a potentially complicated arbitration case with the 2021 AL MVP.
Ohtani’s deal is fully guaranteed, with no other provisions. The contract is the largest ever given to an arbitration-eligible player.
Marlins shut down Alcantara: Miami is shutting down ace right-hander Sandy Alcantara for the rest of the season.
Britton’s season over: Zack Britton’s season is over, his comeback from Tommy John surgery cut short after just three relief appearances for the Yankees.
Briefly
Basketball: A’ja Wilson scored 19 points, Kelsey Plum added 17 and the United States beat China 83-61 to win its fourth consecutive gold medal at the women’s basketball World Cup. ... The Pelicans and forward Larry Nance Jr. have agreed to a two-year extension worth $21.6 million. ... Memphis gave center Steven Adams a multiyear contract extension.
Motor sports: AJ Allmendinger used a last-lap pass to beat Sam Mayer to the Talladega Superspeedway finish line by less than three feet. ... Matt DiBenedetto was named winner of the Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway after a lengthy review by NASCAR officials of the finishing order. ... NASCAR driver Jordan Anderson was airlifted out of Talladega Superspeedway with burns from a crash in the Truck Series race. ... Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc took the pole at the Singapore Grand Prix. ... Lewis Hamilton was “not trying to make a statement” by wearing a nose stud at the Singapore Grand Prix, and the seven-time Formula One champion got his wish for leniency granted when stewards cleared him. ... Red Bull team principal Christian Horner angrily hit back at “fictitious claims” by rivals that his team breached Formula One’s budget cap last year and said he is considering legal action if they are not withdrawn.
Golf: Charley Hull shot an even-par 71 to share the lead with Xiyu “Janet” Lin at the Volunteers of America Classic. ... Richard Mansell doubled his lead to four strokes at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship by shooting 5-under 67.
Tennis: Mayar Sherif became the first Egyptian to win a WTA Tour event by beating top-seeded Maria Sakkari 7-5, 6-3 at the Parma Ladies Open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.