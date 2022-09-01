Basketball
Cavaliers acquiring All-Star Mitchell
CLEVELAND — All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell is on his way to the Cleveland Cavaliers, who acquired one of the NBA’s best scorers Thursday in a blockbuster trade with the Utah Jazz, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.
Cleveland is sending guard Collin Sexton, forward Lauri Markkanen and rookie guard Ochai Agbaji along with three unprotected first-round picks to the Jazz, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because it still must be approved by the league.
ESPN was the first to report Mitchell’s exit from Utah.
Sexton, who played in just 11 games last season before undergoing knee surgery, will sign a four-year, $72 million contract as part of a sign-and-trade agreement with Utah, his agent Rich Paul confirmed for AP.
Baseball
Minor league unionization getting interest
TAMPA, Fla. — Minor league baseball players are a hearty bunch. They’re used to long bus rides, low pay, low job security and have traditionally thought of those drawbacks as the cost of chasing a Major League Baseball dream.
Some of those things might be starting to change.
The MLB Players Association took the step of sending out union authorization cards earlier this week, paving the way for thousands more players to potentially join the organization.
Signed cards from 30% of minor leaguers in the bargaining unit would allow the union to file a petition with the National Labor Relations Board asking for a union authorization election, which would be decided by majority vote. Minor league players would have a separate bargaining unit from their big league counterparts.
MLB suspends Martinez: Major League Baseball suspended free agent pitcher Carlos Martinez for 85 games for violating its joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.
MLB said the punishment is retroactive to June 19. Under the policy, Martinez will participate in a confidential evaluation and treatment program supervised by the league’s joint policy board.
Football
Titans’ Landry tears ACL in practice
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee outside linebacker Harold Landry III tore an ACL in practice, leaving the two-time defending AFC South champion Titans without their reigning sack leader for the season, a person with direct knowledge of the injury told The Associated Press on Thursday.
ESPN reported Landry tore an ACL during practice Wednesday, which was closed to reporters after the first 20 minutes.
Saints safety Maye arrested: New Orleans safety Marcus Maye was arrested in what authorities termed a “road rage incident,” and he was booked with one count of aggravated assault with a firearm.
Falcons place Jones, others, on IR: Atlanta linebacker Deion Jones, who missed most of the preseason while recovering from offseason right shoulder surgery, will open the season on injured reserve.
The Falcons also placed offensive guard Jalen Mayfield, cornerback Isaiah Oliver, defensive lineman Marlon Davidson and tight end John FitzPatrick on injured reserve.
Darnold goes on IR: Carolina placed Sam Darnold on injured reserve, meaning the backup quarterback will miss at least the first four games of the regular season.
Tennis
No handshake for Ukraine, Belarus players
NEW YORK — A Ukrainian player declined to shake hands with Victoria Azarenka after the three-time U.S. Open runner-up from Belarus beat her at Flushing Meadows on Thursday.
Marta Kostyuk waited at the net with her racket held up, which Azarenka tapped with her racket following her 6-2, 6-3 victory.
Asked about the traditional handshake that follows a match, Kostyuk said: “I just don’t think it’s the right thing to do in the circumstances I’m in right now.”
Kyrgios fined for conduct: Nick Kyrgios was fined $7,500 for unsportsmanlike conduct during his second-round victory.
Briefly
Soccer: American defender John Brooks signed a one-year contract with the Portuguese club Benfica. ... Sergiño Dest is set to become the first American to play for AC Milan in Serie A after the Italian champion signed the defender on loan from Barcelona. ... FIFA judges banned official Obert Zhoya from Zimbabwe for five years for sexually harassing female referees. ... Chile’s appeal hearing to challenge Ecuador’s place at this year’s World Cup because of an alleged ineligible player has been set for Sept. 15.
Hockey: The Stars signed goaltender Jake Oettinger to a $12 million, three-year contract.
Golf: Ross McGowan shot a bogey-free, 9-under 62 to lead by one stroke at the Made in HimmerLand in Denmark. ... Rusty Strawn won five of the opening six holes and never trailed in a 3-and-2 victory over Doug Hanzel in the U.S. Senior Amateur final at The Kittansett Club.
Cycling: Remco Evenepoel overcame a fall with about 45 kilometers (28 miles) to go in the 12th stage of the Spanish Vuelta to keep his overall lead. Olympic champion Richard Carapaz won the stage with a dominant run on the final climb to earn his first Vuelta victory.
Track and field: The world indoor track championships in China were postponed for a third time, pushing the event first scheduled for 2020 back to 2025.
