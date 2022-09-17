Basketball
Stewart, Wilson unanimous All-WNBA first team
Breanna Stewart and A’ja Wilson were unanimous selections and highlight the 2022 All-WNBA first team.
It’s the third straight year Stewart was named to the all-league first team and the fourth time in her career. The Storm star was also chosen to the All-WNBA second team as a rookie in 2016.
Stewart and Wilson have battled all year for the WNBA’s top awards and not surprisingly they tied with 280 points in All-WNBA voting while being named to the first team on all 56 ballots submitted by a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters.
It’s the third All-WNBA recognition for Wilson, who edged Stewart this year for the MVP award. The Las Vegas Aces star also claimed the Defensive MVP and helped eliminate Stewart and the Storm 3-1 in the WNBA semifinals.
Joining Stewart and Wilson on the All-WNBA first team were Las Vegas guard and former Washington Huskies standout Kelsey Plum (265 points), Phoenix Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith (183) and Chicago Sky forward/center Candace Parker (183).
The All-WNBA second team included Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas (175 points), New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (168), Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike (141), Sun forward Jonquel Jones (126) and Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles (65).
The deadline to submit votes for the All-WNBA teams was Aug. 14, the final day of the regular season. For the first time, players were selected without regard for position. Players received five points for each first-team vote and three points for each second-team vote.
Baseball
Yankees’ Montas to have MRI on shoulder
MILWAUKEE — New York Yankees right-hander Frankie Montas will undergo an MRI on his shoulder a day after lasting just 31/3 innings in a 7-6 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.
Montas has gone 1-3 with a 6.35 ERA in eight starts for the Yankees, who acquired him for four prospects in an Aug. 1 trade with the Oakland Athletics.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Montas mentioned the shoulder issue after Friday’s game. Montas struck out two, walked four and allowed four hits as the Yankees squandered an early 5-0 lead.
“I thought his fastball velocity was a little bit down in that second or third inning on a consistent standpoint,” Boone said Saturday. “Now, in hindsight, that could have been a sign.”
Montas averaged 95.1 mph for 30 fastballs, down 1 mph from his season average. His 14 sinkers averaged 94.6 mph, also down 1 mph.
Golf
Smith overtakes Johnson in Chicago
SUGAR GROVE, Ill. — Cameron Smith made a pair of 7-foot birdie putts to finish off his round of 4-under 68 and allow him to overtake Dustin Johnson going into the third and final day of the LIV Golf Invitational-Chicago.
As easy as Johnson made it look in the opening round, Saturday at Rich Harvest Farms was such a struggle that he shot over par for the first time in the 14 rounds he has played in the Saudi-funded series.
Johnson was lucky the deficit to Smith was only two shots. He came up well short of the green on the par-4 17th and had to make an 8-foot par putt, while Smith took the lead for the first time with his 7-foot birdie putt.
On their final hole at the par-5 18th, Johnson’s approach took a hard hop over the green. After a free drop from the grandstand, he chipped weakly to 8 feet and missed his birdie putt. Smith was on the other side of the green, lagged a 60-footer to 7 feet and holed that for another birdie.
Smith was at 10-under 134.
Fitzpatrick leads at Italian Open: Even the wind couldn’t thwart U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick at the Italian Open.
Fitzpatrick will head into the final round in the lead and aiming to go one better than three years ago after coping with challenging conditions to post an impressive 2-under 69 and edge clear of Rory McIlroy and Aaron Rai.
Fitzpatrick, who claimed his first major title in June at Brookline, is playing the Italian Open for the seventh time. He finished second in 2019.
He takes a one-shot lead into the final round at Marco Simone club after three birdies in the back nine saw him move to 10-under 203.
McLean wins U.S. Mid-Amateur title: Matthew McClean won the rain-delayed U.S. Mid-Amateur, building a 5-up lead and holding off close friend Hugh Foley in an all-Irish final at Erin Hills.
The 36-hole championship match was split over two days because of rain earlier in the week. McClean was 2 up after 18 holes on Friday, and then took advantage of Foley’s bogeys to build a big lead.
Briefly
Football: Atlanta placed backup running back Damien Williams on injured reserve with a rib injury. ... Tennessee ruled starting cornerback Kristian Fulton and running back Dontrell Hilliard out for Monday’s game in Buffalo because of hamstring injuries.
Tennis: Botic van de Zandschulp and Tallon Griekspoor won their singles against Americans Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul for the Netherlands to finish top of their Davis Cup group with a 2-1 win. The United States and Netherlands were already assured of reaching the quarterfinals with two wins each in Group D.
