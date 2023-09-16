Baseball
Ohtani out for season with oblique injury
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani will miss the rest of the season because of an oblique injury, the team announced Saturday.
Ohtani was placed on the 10-day injured list. He has not played since Sept. 3 because of the oblique injury and his season as a pitcher ended on Aug. 23 because of a torn elbow ligament.
The two injuries ended one of the most remarkable seasons in major league history, two-way production that made him a favorite to win his second AL MVP award in three seasons and created speculation he might get a contract for $500 million or more as a free agent this offseason.
The 29-year-old set career bests with a .304 batting average and 1.066 OPS. He leads the AL with 44 homers and had 96 RBI, eight triples and 20 stolen bases on an Angels team that entered Saturday at 68-80, on the verge of an eighth straight losing season.
Ohtani was 10-5 with a 3.14 ERA in 23 starts, striking out 167 and walking 55 in 132 innings. Ohtani and the Angels have not said whether he will need Tommy John surgery for the second time.
Short hops: Braves Ronald Acuna Jr. was not in the starting lineup because of right calf tightness. ... Red Sox put Triston Casas on the 10-day IL with right shoulder inflammation.
Hockey
Women’s league sign stars, hire coaches
The newly launched Professional Women’s Hockey League is quickly taking shape. Hilary Knight is in her familiar stomping grounds of Boston, Marie-Philip Poulin is home in Quebec and Kelly Pannek landed in her native Minnesota after becoming the league’s first player to sign a contract.
On Friday, the yet-to-be-named six franchises announced their head coaches, with Canadian national team coach Troy Ryan most notably being hired by Toronto, along with two of his assistants also landing jobs — Courtney Kessel (Boston) and Kori Cheverie (Montreal).
U.S. national team forward Taylor Heise has more than one reason to look forward to Monday, when the PWHL holds its inaugural draft.
Minnesota holds the No. 1 selection, and there’s a growing buzz the franchise will pick the 23-year-old, who just completed a decorated college career with the Golden Gophers and grew up 75 miles from the Twin Cities.
“It would mean the world, but I’m going to be happy with any situation,” Heise told The Associated Press of the potential of going No. 1. “Minnesota is my home, and I’ll be very grateful if that’s the case. But, like I said, I think this league is going to be one that prospers, and I’m just going to be excited to be part of the process.”
Without naming who, Minnesota GM Natalie Darwitz would only say she already has a good idea on who she’s picking first.
The possibility of Heise makes sense, given how Darwitz stayed close to home by filling her three, pre-draft free-agent spots. She signed two Minnesotans, Pannek and Lee Stecklein, and Kendall Coyne Schofield, who is from Chicago, and previously played in Minnesota.
Toronto has the second pick, followed by Boston, New York, Ottawa and Montreal. Teams will then select in the reverse order in each succeeding round of the 15-round draft.
Training camps are set to open in November, with each team playing a 24-game schedule that opens in January.
Cycling
Kuss on verge of Spanish Vuelta victory
GUADARRAMA, Spain — Sepp Kuss arrived at the Spanish Vuelta tasked once more with helping to shepherd some of the top stars in cycling over the mountains and put them in a position to win the prestigious race.
Twenty racing days later, Kuss was being congratulated by his teammates on Saturday for having virtually locked up the first Grand Tour title for an American man in a decade.
Kuss crossed the finish line of the 20th and penultimate stage flanked by Jonas Vingegaard, the two-time defending Tour de France winner, and Primoz Roglic, who was aiming to match a record with a fourth Vuelta title. His illustrious Jumbo-Visma teammates locked arms with Kuss and gently pedaled over the final meters.
“It was very special to finish the stage with my teammates after all the team had put in so much work. I am very, very happy,” Kuss said in Spanish. “(We are) almost there ... we still have tomorrow.”
Kuss will wear the red leader’s jersey heading into Sunday’s final stage, when cycling custom dictates that title rivals respect the leader’s advantage in the largely ceremonial arrival to Madrid.
Briefly
Basketball: Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman was arrested Friday and charged with operating a vehicle while impaired. Altman refused to take a breath test. He was charged with OVI and committing a marked lanes violation. ... Markieff Morris is re-signing with the Mavericks.
Football: Browns receiver Amari Cooper left practice early with a groin injury and is listed as questionable for Monday’s game. ... Packers linebacker Quay Walker cleared concussion protocol, making him available to play Sunday.
Motor sports: Max Verstappen’s historic run of 10 Formula One wins in a row looks set to end after he qualified down in 11th place for the Singapore Grand Prix. Carlos Sainz Jr. took pole for the race for Ferrari.
Golf: Ludvig Aberg closed in on his second straight victory after he shot a 6-under 66 for a two-shot lead at the BMW PGA Championship.
